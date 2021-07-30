The Permanent Commission of the Congress of the Union approved to summon this Friday to an extraordinary session of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate to approve the ratification of two officials and the extension of the reform in the matter of subcontracting.

With this, the legislators left out the lawlessness of the deputies Saúl Huerta, accused of child abuse, that of Mauricio Toledo, accused of illicit enrichment, and that of the Morelos prosecutor, Uriel Carmona.

Legislators for the PAN asked to include in the discussion the withdrawal of constitutional protection for these three people so that the authorities could investigate them. However, some deputies from Morena and the PT voted against adhering to these issues.

The blue and white also proposed that the extension be five months; that is to say, that the guidelines come into force in January 2022, and not in September as Senator Ricardo Monreal proposed. Instead, lawmakers for Morena also rejected it.

The Chamber of Deputies will discuss the ratification of the head of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez, and the period of one month for the entry into force of the new rules on subcontracting, which limit outsourcing only to specialized workers .

Meanwhile, the Senate will vote on the ratification of the Secretary of Public Function, Roberto Salcedo, and like San Lázaro, the extension of the reform on outsourcing.

The extraordinary period will be held on July 30 at 11:00.

