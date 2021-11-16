Sesame Street welcomes Ji-Young, its first Asian character, who will debut on Thanksgiving Day in the United States.

It is an initiative that seeks to talk about inclusion and diversity among children.

Sesame Street confirmed the arrival of an Asian character, the first in its history, as a way of talking about inclusion and diversity among children.

One of the most recurrent strategies in recent years is inclusive or inclusive marketing, taking into account that, for some time, it is the audiences themselves and the consumers who increasingly demand greater representation.

This type of initiative occurs, above all, because in recent years issues such as hate speech and racism in social networks have become much more evident, being one of the main concerns in society at a global level.

One of the most recent cases and, in turn, one of the most notorious, was that of the three players of the English Soccer Team who were the target of all kinds of racist comments on social networks, a fact that even the Prime Minister Briton, Boris Johnson, made an alert call to platforms such as Facebook and Twitter to work on stronger strategies in order to eradicate such practices among users.

However, the case of the African-American George Floyd, who was murdered at the hands of the police, continues to echo when it comes to talking about inclusion and diversity, which is why, from different trenches, they seek to offer a discourse more aimed at equity.

Hence, today, Sesame Street, one of the most influential television shows in history, confirmed the arrival of a new character in the neighborhood. It is about Ji-Young, a Korean-American of seven years of age, and is the first Asian puppet in the history of the program.

Through The Associated Press The news was released, conducting an interview with the creator of said character, Kathleen Kim, a 41-year-old Korean American.

“Sesame Street” is welcoming its first ever Asian American muppet. Ji-Young is 7, Korean American and loves to rock out on her guitar. The hope is that she will be a positive force against a rise in anti-Asian hate. https://t.co/k6Qwu2F9Nt – The Associated Press (@AP) November 15, 2021

The inclusion of Ji-Young, the new character of Sesame Street, is intended to continue to address issues such as inclusion and diversity among children, but it is also a reason to try to eradicate racism and hate speech.

In that sense, Ji-Young’s debut will take place during the See Us Coming Together special, which will air during Thanksgiving in the United States on HBO Max, as well as on the Sesame Street platform and through the PBS chain.

Sesame Street’s strategy to create this character has to do with the culmination of a series of important discussions that have occurred since 2020, either with the death of the African-American George Floyd and the hate attacks that occurred in Atlanta, United States. , which left a balance of eight deceased.

This is how Ji-Young will make his debut in the special See Us Coming Together, which is a space where they try to address issues such as inclusion, race, ethnicity and culture, focusing his speech on children.

We’re proud to announce #SeeUsComingTogether, a star-studded special celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander identities and the power of community! Join us this Thanksgiving as the gang welcomes Sesame Street’s newest resident, 7-year-old Korean-American girl Ji-Young! pic.twitter.com/34l4GkdpVl – Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) November 15, 2021

Increasingly, these types of strategies are used by brands and / or companies, in order to reach new audiences, which are the ones that, from various forums and platforms, demand greater representation.

It is not something that happens now, in the middle of 2021, but we have been seeing for years how various sectors of the industries are more open to this type of discourse and initiatives. Even in matters as simple as football, we see how in matters of racism it is about carrying out actions to eradicate it.

Moreover, the recent world champion, France, has players who, for the most part, are of African origin, much more than from any region in the interior of the country.

