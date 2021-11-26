This Black Friday 2021 we have found the best opportunity to get some of the beauty products that are most seen on social networks. We have made a selection of retinol and vitamin C treatments, facial cleansers, and others gadgets beauty that in addition to being viral, we have verified that they work.

Serums with vitamin C on sale

Vitamin C serums are becoming more and more popular. The reason is that this is one of the ingredients that most protects and repairs our skin, preventing skin aging and achieving that our face is illuminated in a very natural way. Serums like these are the best option, because they are the most concentrated formula.





This serum with 12.5% ​​vitamin C and hyaluronic acid from Kiehl’s ( 60 euros , 45 euros) is perfect for reducing fine lines and signs of aging.

Kiehl’s 12.5% ​​Vitamin C & Hyaluronic Acid Serum





A very good vitamin C serum for brightening the skin is Sesderma’s Liposomal C-VIT ( 32 euros , 25.60 euros) that will make the complexion shine in a very natural way.

Sesderma C-VIT Liposomal Serum





Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate Spot Corrector Concentrate ( 26.45 euros , 19.95 euros) is ideal for skin that seeks to equalize the tone and eliminate hyperpigmentation of the skin.

Bioderma Pigmentbio C-Concentrate Spot Correcting Serum





There are also options low-cost, like this Garnier Vitamin C Anti-Blemish Serum ( 12.95 euros , 8.99 euros) which is perfect to start adding vitamin C to our beauty routine.

Garnier Anti-Spot Serum with 3.5% Vitamin C, Niacinamide and Salicylic Acid. In 6 days it visibly reduces dark spots and provides luminosity. Laboratory approved efficacy





The antioxidant serum with vitamin C from Natura Siberica ( 7.14 euros , 4.95 euros) is vegan and a good idea if you are looking for an antioxidant product for the skin.

Antioxidant serum with vitamin C from Natura Siberica





Those who want to take full advantage of all the properties of vitamin C opt for the pure vitamin C serum from La Roche-Posay ( 48.40 euros , 29.99 euros) which is antioxidant, illuminating and renewing.

La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C Serum

Discounts on retinol products

Another of the products that is being sought the most in terms of skin care is retinol. It stimulates the natural production of collagen and hyaluronic acid, regenerates the skin like no other ingredient and greatly improves its texture and luminosity. It is, in short, the most effective anti-aging formula and we are going to introduce it into our beauty routine with products like these.





This is one of the most sought after retinol treatments and is now discounted on Black Friday. It’s called Crystal Retinal 10 by Medik8 ( 89.45 euros , 62.95 euros).

Medik8 Crystal Retinal Treatment 10





Kiehl’s Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Retinol Serum ( 75 euros , 56.25 euros) is one of the best-sellers from the firm, ideal to start little by little to use it in our night routine.

Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Retinol Serum





This Clinique release has gained so much popularity as retinol becomes an increasingly sought after ingredient. It is a multidimensional repairing treatment with retinol ( 86.50 euros , 64.85 euros)

Clinique Multidimensional Retinol Repair Treatment





These single-dose ampoules are now almost iconic and a must in any toiletry bag. Inside them there is serum in capsules of ceramides with retinol and they are signed by Elizabeth Arden ( 110 euros , 66 euros).

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Serum with Retinol Capsules

The best cleansing soaps on Black Friday 2021

All these treatments are of very little use if we do not apply them on a perfectly clean face. That is why in our shopping Black Friday cannot be missed cleansing soaps that are gentle and respectful with our skin, but that they eliminate all impurities.





The Body Shop’s purifying facial soap ( 12 euros , 9.60 euros) is ideal for purifying combination and oily skin, eliminating bacteria and impurities.

Purifying facial soap





This cleansing gel for normal and oily skin from Cerave ( 16.95 euros , 11.45 euros) is the most viral of TikTok and has no perfume, so it can be used on sensitive and reactive skin.

Cerave cleansing gel for normal and oily skin





A mild soap for dry skin from Clinique ( 29 euros , 17.40 euros) which is ideal for very dry skin that needs gentle and respectful products.

Clinique mild soap for dry skin

Gagdets beauty for less money

Since we are shopping beauty, a whim always has to fall. There is nothing that makes us more excited than brand new gadget of beauty, either in the form of exfoliating accessories, massagers, dryers and irons and even manicure dryers so that our nails seal faster and for longer.





Rowenta’s CV8250S dryer ( 34.90 euros , 27.90 euros) is the best opportunity of this Black Friday 2021 to replace our old one.

Rowenta CV8250S Dryer





The ultimate whim of this Black Friday 2021 is this Foreo Bear toning facial massager ( 220.95 euros , 94.50 euros) that will leave your face relaxed, smooth and very soft.

Foreo Bear Toning Facial Massager





If you’ve become a fan of home manicures, this is the time to raise your bar. This LED and UV lamp and manicure set ( 59.90 euros , 44.93 euros) will take care of it.

48W UV and LED Lamp – Complete Set Nail Dryer Gel Manicure and Pedicure – Ruby Edition Kit with 6 semi-permanent nail polishes – Cruelty free, Meanail Paris





We take advantage of shopping discounts to replace or try the BeautyBlender makeup sponge ( 16.99 euros , 13.59 euros), which leaves the base much more blurred and beautiful.

BeautyBlender Makeup Sponge





If your hair straightener is already out of date, this discounted release from Rowenta ( 69 euros , 59 euros) will be the best replacement you can find.

Rowenta SF6021 hair straightener





It is one of Foreo’s top products, because it takes facial hydration to the next level. This Foreo UFO Smart Face Care Mask costs 199.99 euros , 159.99 euros.

Foreo UFO Smart Face Care Mask





We finished with a nice set of brushes for Zoeva’s face, which cost 87.99 euros , 70.39 euros thanks to Black Friday and covers all our needs makeup.

Zoeva face brush set





More offers?

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @honeydressing.

Photos | El Corte Inglés, Kiehl’s, LookFantastic, Amazon, Druni, The Body Shop, Mediamarkt, Sephora.