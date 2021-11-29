By: Dr. Jeremy Cruz. Founding member of the Integral Transgender Attention Center (CATI), Master in Health Sciences / Public Mental Health, Coordinator of the Academic Section Sexual Diversity of the APM.

It is known as “Serophobia”, when irrational fear that a person has to live with another person living with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) (Mahajan et al 2008).

The serophobia generates fear, prejudice, rejection and stigma to people living with HIV, but this extends beyond the virus itself and affects other populations such as sexual minorities, drug users and other vulnerable groups (Mahajan et al 2008). The stigma towards people living with HIV is global. In 35% of countries with available data, more than 50% of people report discriminatory attitudes towards people living with HIV (UNAIDS 2015).

One of the most direct effects of serophobia is discrimination; This can be presented in many ways such as self-stigma, government, access to health, community, labor and many more. A clear example is the restrictions on donating blood or organs. The use of HIV tests as work requirements or impediments to travel in some countries. Imagine my dear reader that thanks to your serological status you cannot access financial services, employment or health services (Morris et al 2019). Serophobia has many faces and can present itself in many forms such as instrumental stigma: which is a reflection of the fear and apprehension likely to be associated with any fatal and communicable disease (Herek et al 1999). We can also find symbolic stigmata: the use of HIV to express attitudes towards social groups or lifestyles that are perceived as associated with the disease. Courtesy stigma: stigmatization of people related to issues associated with HIV or HIV-positive people (Herek et al 1999).

Sexual minorities alone are exposed to stigma, discrimination and violence, which can trigger suicide 2 to 4 times more than the general population (King 2008). Mental disorders are an important factor for suicide risk and are widely described in sexual minorities, with substance abuse, depression and anxiety being more frequent (Bostwick et al, 2010). As in other vulnerable groups, discrimination in people with HIV generates harmful effects, such as low participation in serological tests, social isolation, anxiety, depression and substance use (King et al 2008, Meyer et al 2013). All these effects are generated by fear, and as we know, fear also generates false beliefs that are mixed with low health education, generating false ideas such as: That HIV is associated with death, that there is an association with a lifestyle immoral, which is only transmitted sexually and only happens to irresponsible people (Egyptian Anti-Stigma Forum 2012). Stigma not only affects social elements and access to health, academic and legal rights; it also affects individuals individually in their lifestyle, economy, reproductive rights, and loss of reputation or bad self-image (ICRW 2005).

How to end Serophobia?

It is reported in the international and local literature that the use of programs at various levels that have a focus on the rights of people living with HIV is one way to eradicate stigma. UNAIDS in 2014 made a series of recommendations that help us reduce stigma:

Facilitate knowledge of the various rights that people living with HIV have.

Specify when rights are violated

Adopting a human rights approach to HIV is in the public interest.

Stigma blocks access to HIV testing and treatment services, increasing the likelihood of HIV transmission.

Removing barriers in health services helps

Zero discrimination is also at the core of UNAIDS ‘vision and one of the goals of its fast-track response. This focuses on addressing discrimination in health, work and educational settings (UNAIDS 2017).

LGBTI-friendly environments aim to increase the accessibility and acceptability of health services for key affected populations.

Health professionals have been trained on the specific health needs of LGBTI people, as well as on non-discrimination, accessible hours and the active involvement of LGBTI people in the design and operation of services (UNAIDS 2017)

Health campaigns aimed at eliminating stigma.

But the most important point in the elimination of serophobia is personal, understand that HIV is just a chronic disease like others. That HIV does not define people, that to be undetectable is to be healthy and allows a person to reach their full potential. And above all, what can happen to all of us.

With this approach we can talk with others, discuss and reflect. Eliminating stigmas is essential in health personnel, society and the country. It makes us better people and by being informed we make society less crappy.

