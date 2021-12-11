Luqueño, with 50 uninterrupted years in the highest category, home club of former goalkeeper José Luis Chilavert and former striker Julio César Romero ‘Romerito’, the permanence in the first division is at stake, but Ameliano threatens that condition after his 3-2 victory in the first leg last Tuesday.

Unknown men, allegedly members of Luqueño’s “brave bar”, painted the phrase: “Win or die” on the entity’s entrance wall, a fact that alarmed the squad led by Argentine Miguel Angel Zahzú.

“We are going to have a significant number of personnel to anticipate any situation,” Commissioner Ferreira told reporters.

Law enforcement officers investigate closed-circuit video to identify those responsible.

Luqueño’s management announced that the entry of fans to the Defensores del Chaco Stadium will be strictly controlled and limited to those who buy their tickets.

Soccer player Miguel Samudio (former Cruzeiro from Brazil and former Querétaro from Mexico) He faced a group of fans on Friday at the club’s facilities, whom he asked for support.

“We ask from the bottom of our hearts that you support us from the first minute. We are going to give up life and be sure that Luque stays in first,” remarked the player who works as a left-back in the team with the blue and gold jersey of Paraguay.