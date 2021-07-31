The pandemic has taken a drastic turn and now the youngest are the most affected. In part it has been caused because some have underestimated the disease and have resumed their activities without sufficient protective measures. While it also affects that they are a sector of the population that has not received the Covid-19 vaccine. That is why some pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer have already begun to verify if their biological can work in the very young.

At the beginning it was indicated that the BNT162b2 immunization was only for adults, although shortly thereafter the parameter was reduced and the indication is that from 16 years of age it can be applied. All stems from the fact that adolescents were not used during clinical trials and it is unknown if the formula is adequate or modifications should be made.

Protection for the youngest

It was until the beginning of this 2021 when Pfizer carried out a trial with children and young people. What was obtained was that only 18 were infected within a placebo group made up of 1,129 volunteers. While none was infected in the group of 1,131 that did receive the immunization. With this it is obtained that it generates a perfect protection.

From that moment it was indicated that the Pfizer immunization could be applied in adolescents from 12 to 16 years old without problem. While several countries such as Canada, the United States and Mexico have immediately approved the biological for that sector of the population.

Now today CNN reveals a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC) on the first results observed on the side effects caused by this vaccine in adolescents.

Situations of high danger but low incidence

The first thing it indicates is that between December and July about 8.9 million adolescents received the Pfizer vaccine. Based on statistics, around one in a thousand develops adverse effects, although most are not serious.

In total, 8,383 or 90.7 percent of the reports were for non-serious events and 9.3 percent for serious events, including death. Among those that presented the most in this second area are the following:

Chest pain (56.4%).

Troponin increase (41.7%).

Myocarditis or inflammation of the heart muscle (40.3%).

However, despite what has been described, the World Health Organization (WHO) maintains its position that one should not be afraid of the vaccine. According to scientific evidence, there are more benefits than possible risks. While the expansion of the Delta Variant has forced to increase the speed of inoculation to protect as many people as possible.