A couple of weeks ago it was revealed that part of Activision’s quality assurance team was fired. This resulted in a strike by the workers in this division, which is still ongoing. Now, this decision has finally proven to have serious repercussions, as players of multiple titles Call of duty report serious problems.

Since last week, social networks and site like Reddit, have been filled with comments stating that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard Y Warzone, they are experiencing serious problems of all kinds. From the bugs and glitches that prevent the correct functioning of the games, through errors when playing online, to inconveniences that make these experiences unplayable.

What the actual fuck did they do to #ModernWarfare? lol What kind of incompetent dev team does this? This is what happens when I search for a multiplayer match… pic.twitter.com/hedc36Hdqb – 🇨🇺GG RELOADED🇨🇺 (@GOHGAMER) December 17, 2021

At the moment, Activision has only limited itself to noting that they are already working to offer a solution, but they have not offered more details. Among the cases that have been reported, it has been mentioned that Caldera, the new map of Warzone, has a series of glitches and bugs. In Modern warfare It has been pointed out that the installation packages required to keep the game up to date simply do not work. The rest of the titles have similar drawbacks, such as weapons that do not harm enemies.

Remember that each Call of Duty game is run by a different team, which offers experiences with enough differences to warrant a purchase. But nevertheless, This period has shown that if only one piece of this gear fails, the rest of the team will soon succumb.. In this case, it is the absence of the QA team that has this franchise on the ropes.

In related topics, the collaboration between Call of Duty and Attack on Titan. Likewise, the Mexican government accuses arms manufacturers of financing video games.

Editor’s Note:

This is the result of Activision’s actions. Creating a toxic work environment, and then firing part of the team that keeps Call of Duty functional, has as a consequence what is currently happening. The only solution is to meet the demands of the workers, something the company is unwilling to do.

Via: Kotaku