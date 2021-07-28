Series X | S exceeds 6.5 million units

The Microsoft shareholders’ meeting was recently held, where Satya Nadella, CEO of this company, mentioned that the Xbox Series X | S It is already the fastest-selling Xbox platform in the company’s history, surpassing the numbers of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 during the same period.

According to Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, the Xbox Series X | S already has 6.5 million units sold worldwide, an amount that was reached on June 30, 2021. This is an increase compared to the 5.7 million of the Xbox One and 5 million of the Xbox 360 during the same period of time.

We estimate that the Xbox Series X | S total sell in was 6.5m as of June 30, 2021. Compared to our estimate of 5.7m for Xbox One and 5.0m for Xbox 360 in the same timeframe. Supply for Series X | S improved in the past quarter, with hardware revenue up 20% QoQ. https://t.co/ypHqyTqZzo – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) July 27, 2021

On the other hand, Benji Sales, an independent analyst, notes that the Xbox had a strong quarter, with total gaming revenue increasing 11%, or $ 357 million, for the period. Xbox hardware increased 172%. However, content and services declined 4% due to lower third-party game sales. But nevertheless, Xbox Game Pass experienced growth during the period, as did first party game sales.

Xbox Quarterly Results – Gaming Revenue increased by $ 357 Million, up 11%

– Xbox Hardware increased by 172% due to strength of Xbox Series X | S sales

– Content and Services decreased 4% due to decline in 3rd party titles

– Game Pass Subscribers and first-party games saw growth pic.twitter.com/seyk9Dzcgo – Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) July 27, 2021

Via: Daniel Ahmad

