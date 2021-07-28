Series X | S exceeds 6.5 million units

By Sebastian Quiroz
07/28/2021 9:15 am


The Microsoft shareholders’ meeting was recently held, where Satya Nadella, CEO of this company, mentioned that the Xbox Series X | S It is already the fastest-selling Xbox platform in the company’s history, surpassing the numbers of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 during the same period.

According to Daniel Ahmad, an analyst at Niko Partners, the Xbox Series X | S already has 6.5 million units sold worldwide, an amount that was reached on June 30, 2021. This is an increase compared to the 5.7 million of the Xbox One and 5 million of the Xbox 360 during the same period of time.

On the other hand, Benji Sales, an independent analyst, notes that the Xbox had a strong quarter, with total gaming revenue increasing 11%, or $ 357 million, for the period. Xbox hardware increased 172%. However, content and services declined 4% due to lower third-party game sales. But nevertheless, Xbox Game Pass experienced growth during the period, as did first party game sales.

In related topics, the PS5 has already exceeded 10 million units. Similarly, Halo and Krispy Kreme announce a delicious collaboration.

Via: Daniel Ahmad

