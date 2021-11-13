Series X | S already exceeded total One sales in Japan

It seems that the efforts of Xbox By entering the Japanese market they are finally paying off. One year after the Xbox Series X | S went on sale, a new report suggests that both consoles have already exceeded total sales for the Xbox One in this region.

The information comes from Game Data Library, who reports that the Series X | S It already has 116,119 units distributed over the last year, compared to the 114,726 that moved the Xbox One after seven and a half years on the market.

This week the Xbox Series outsold the Xbox One in Japan, here’s a graph showing sales of both consoles launches aligned. That’s 7 1/2 years outdone in under a year. pic.twitter.com/XM7LPeIqKg – Game Data Library (@GameDataLibrary) November 12, 2021

Although this figure is not yet completely official, it is a matter of time before it is. Especially since last month it was revealed that the Series X | S had already exceeded 100,000 units sold in Japan.

Editor’s note: There is no doubt that Microsoft started this new generation on the right foot. Having lost its strong card in 2021, the Series X | S has rebounded with all the amazing games released this year, and those to come in 2022 look just as promising.

Via: Game Data Library