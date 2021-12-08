Well, I hope you are enjoying this bridge that is ending just in time to have a new weekend right away on the horizon.

Like every Wednesday we are going to give a good review of the premieres, so here we go with the 69 series, films and documentaries that are released from today until Sunday on Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max and Atresplayer.

1 ‘And Just Like That’
2 ‘How to get into a garden (Landscapers)’
3 ‘Unforgivable’
4 ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’
5 All premieres
5.1 Netflix
5.2 HBO Max
5.3 Movistar +
5.4 Disney +
5.5 Filmin
5.6 Amazon Prime Video (every Friday)
5.7 Atresplayer (Sunday)
6 Espinof recommends …
6.1 ‘The Expanse’ Season 6

‘And Just Like That’

Two decades later (and a couple of movies in between) we see the protagonists of ‘Sex and the City’ again in a sequel that will tell us how these women are doing while navigating their fifties.

  • Premiere Thursday on HBO Max

‘How to get into a garden (Landscapers)’

Olivia Colman heads this black comedy that tells the true story of a nondescript marriage that comes to everyone’s attention when two corpses appear in her garden.

  • Premiere Wednesday on HBO Max

‘Unforgivable’

Sandra Bullock returns to star in a movie for Netflix after the phenomenon that was ‘Blind’. This time she plays a woman who gets out of jail after serving a sentence for a violent crime. Upon returning home, she will see that things will not be easy for her, so she sets out on a path of redemption looking for her little sister.

  • Premiere Friday on Netflix

‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’

A hodgepodge of animation and real image is what Netflix offers us with a series that pays tribute to those silly mornings of watching cartoons and other weekend shows.

  • Premiere Friday on Netflix

All premieres

Netflix

  • ‘Anonymous’ (Friday)
  • ‘Aranyak’ (Friday)
  • ‘Blue Lips’ (Friday)
  • ‘Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special’ (Wednesday)
  • ‘The Boy from Asakusa’ (Thursday)
  • How to load Christmas: The funeral’ (Friday)
  • ‘Cradle of Fear’ (Friday)
  • ‘The Raven on the Pier’ (Friday)
  • ‘The Dead Bruge’ (Friday)
  • ‘Two’ (Friday)
  • ‘The spy from Algiers’ (Friday)
  • ‘É o amor: Cantando con los Camargos’ (Thursday)
  • ‘In an even better time’ (Friday)
  • ‘The Enemies’ (Friday)
  • ‘Between two women’ (Friday)
  • ‘The glutton and the furry’ (Saturday)
  • ‘Unforgivable’ (Friday)
  • ‘Inspector Koo’ New Episode (Saturday)
  • ‘Cleft lip’ (Friday)
  • ‘We are going home!’ (Friday)
  • ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ (Friday)
  • ‘Seagulls die in the harbor’ (Friday)
  • ‘Shaman King’ New Episodes (Thursday)
  • ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ (Friday)
  • ‘Titans’ T3 (Wednesday)
  • ‘A dozen summers’ (Friday)
  • ‘Twenty-somethings in Austin’ New Episodes (Friday)
  • ‘The Yukon Assignment’ (Friday)
HBO Max

  • ‘And Just Like That’ (Thursday)
  • ‘The house of challenges 2021’ (Friday)
  • ‘How to get into a garden (Landscapers)’ (Wednesday)

Movistar +

  • ‘Alex Rider’ S2 (Saturday)
  • ‘The game of love’ (Saturday)
  • ‘The secrets. Since we don’t see each other ‘(Sunday)
  • ‘Chaos Walking’ (Friday)
  • ‘Spiral: Saw’ (Saturday)
  • ‘In unison’ (Sunday)

Disney +

  • ‘Alias’ T1-5 (Wednesday)
  • ‘Welcome to Earth’ (Wednesday)
  • ‘Paper cities’ (Friday)
  • ‘The Finder’ (Wednesday)
  • ‘Gomorrah’ T1-4 (Wednesday)
  • ‘Independence Day’ (Friday)
  • ‘Little Einsteins’ T1-2 (Wednesday)
  • ‘Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United’ (Friday)
  • ‘The mist and the maiden’ (Friday)
  • ‘Radiography of the Earth: cataclysms’ (Wednesday)
  • ‘Blood Rivals: The Lion vs. the Buffalo’ (Friday)

Filmin

Amazon Prime Video (every Friday)

Atresplayer (Sunday)

Espinof recommends …

‘The Expanse’ Season 6

The good dose of science fiction returns with a difficult season in the sense of having to close the series in just a handful of episodes. But if you thought that the scriptwriters were going to start running, nothing could be further from the truth. With a firm and sure step, ‘The Expanse’ is marking an end to the height of the expected.

  • Recommended by Albertini | Friday on Amazon Prime Video