Like every Wednesday we are going to give a good review of the premieres, so here we go with the 69 series, films and documentaries that are released from today until Sunday on Netflix, Filmin, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar +, Disney +, HBO Max and Atresplayer.
‘And Just Like That’
Two decades later (and a couple of movies in between) we see the protagonists of ‘Sex and the City’ again in a sequel that will tell us how these women are doing while navigating their fifties.
- Premiere Thursday on HBO Max
‘How to get into a garden (Landscapers)’
Olivia Colman heads this black comedy that tells the true story of a nondescript marriage that comes to everyone’s attention when two corpses appear in her garden.
- Premiere Wednesday on HBO Max
‘Unforgivable’
Sandra Bullock returns to star in a movie for Netflix after the phenomenon that was ‘Blind’. This time she plays a woman who gets out of jail after serving a sentence for a violent crime. Upon returning home, she will see that things will not be easy for her, so she sets out on a path of redemption looking for her little sister.
- Premiere Friday on Netflix
‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’
A hodgepodge of animation and real image is what Netflix offers us with a series that pays tribute to those silly mornings of watching cartoons and other weekend shows.
- Premiere Friday on Netflix
All premieres
Netflix
- ‘Anonymous’ (Friday)
- ‘Aranyak’ (Friday)
- ‘Blue Lips’ (Friday)
- ‘Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special’ (Wednesday)
- ‘The Boy from Asakusa’ (Thursday)
- ‘How to load Christmas: The funeral’ (Friday)
- ‘Cradle of Fear’ (Friday)
- ‘The Raven on the Pier’ (Friday)
- ‘The Dead Bruge’ (Friday)
- ‘Two’ (Friday)
- ‘The spy from Algiers’ (Friday)
- ‘É o amor: Cantando con los Camargos’ (Thursday)
- ‘In an even better time’ (Friday)
- ‘The Enemies’ (Friday)
- ‘Between two women’ (Friday)
- ‘The glutton and the furry’ (Saturday)
- ‘Unforgivable’ (Friday)
- ‘Inspector Koo’ New Episode (Saturday)
- ‘Cleft lip’ (Friday)
- ‘We are going home!’ (Friday)
- ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits’ (Friday)
- ‘Seagulls die in the harbor’ (Friday)
- ‘Shaman King’ New Episodes (Thursday)
- ‘Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story’ (Friday)
- ‘Titans’ T3 (Wednesday)
- ‘A dozen summers’ (Friday)
- ‘Twenty-somethings in Austin’ New Episodes (Friday)
- ‘The Yukon Assignment’ (Friday)
HBO Max
- ‘And Just Like That’ (Thursday)
- ‘The house of challenges 2021’ (Friday)
- ‘How to get into a garden (Landscapers)’ (Wednesday)
Movistar +
- ‘Alex Rider’ S2 (Saturday)
- ‘The game of love’ (Saturday)
- ‘The secrets. Since we don’t see each other ‘(Sunday)
- ‘Chaos Walking’ (Friday)
- ‘Spiral: Saw’ (Saturday)
- ‘In unison’ (Sunday)
Disney +
- ‘Alias’ T1-5 (Wednesday)
- ‘Welcome to Earth’ (Wednesday)
- ‘Paper cities’ (Friday)
- ‘The Finder’ (Wednesday)
- ‘Gomorrah’ T1-4 (Wednesday)
- ‘Independence Day’ (Friday)
- ‘Little Einsteins’ T1-2 (Wednesday)
- ‘Miraculous World: New York, Heroes United’ (Friday)
- ‘The mist and the maiden’ (Friday)
- ‘Radiography of the Earth: cataclysms’ (Wednesday)
- ‘Blood Rivals: The Lion vs. the Buffalo’ (Friday)
Filmin
Amazon Prime Video (every Friday)
Atresplayer (Sunday)
Espinof recommends …
‘The Expanse’ Season 6
The good dose of science fiction returns with a difficult season in the sense of having to close the series in just a handful of episodes. But if you thought that the scriptwriters were going to start running, nothing could be further from the truth. With a firm and sure step, ‘The Expanse’ is marking an end to the height of the expected.
- Recommended by Albertini | Friday on Amazon Prime Video