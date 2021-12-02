Season 6 of ‘Peaky Blinders’ will be the last of the acclaimed crime series. It is true that later we will see a movie to give a definitive closure to the story, but first we will see a last batch of episodes that will be released in early 2022 and of which here we bring you its teaser trailer with the unexpected return of Tom hardy like Alfie Solomons.

Much to discover

For now, the BBC has not wanted to specify the exact release date of the new episodes of ‘Peaky Blinders’, but the actor Conrad khan revealed a few months ago that they were scheduled to arrive in February 2022. This new information corroborates that fact, but we are still lucky and it ends up being in January.

Of course, the argument is still a mystery that Steven Knight, creator of the series, is managing to keep under the greatest of secrets. There are many questions to solve, but the biggest of all is discovering how they discovered Tommy’s plan (Cillian Murphy), thus preventing him from taking down the fearsome Oswald Mosley (Sam claflin).

The positive part is that already it will take little time to find out. In addition, surely it does not take too long to get a trailer in conditions that begins to clarify a little better what awaits us ahead in this sixth and final season of the series.