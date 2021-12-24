At 35 years old, Sergio Ramos goes through one of the worst moments of his career. The camero was presented this summer in Paris like a signing of bluebells, the umpteenth star in the constellation of the PSG, who once and for all hopes to conquer Europe with the trident Messi–Mbappe–Neymar in front.

But football in the real world is far from that of video games and bringing good footballers together is not always a guarantee of success. In the case of the former player of the Real Madrid, more by default than by poor performance. Bouquets He has played with PSG a total of 175 minutes spread over three games.

Away from the pitch during the first four months of competition due to physical problems, the Spanish international made his debut for the French giant on November 28 against Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1. He completed the match and took the victory by 1-3.

Then he returned to rest the next three days due to muscular problems and this Sunday he played 45 minutes in the comfortable cupbearer win against the modest Entente Feignies Aulnoye, from the French fifth division (0-3).

With his participation this Wednesday in the league match against the Lorient, Bouquets He was linking two games for the first time this season, but his performance left much to be desired. He went into the break and was sent off when he saw two yellow cards four minutes apart.

“Ramos tried to give verticality to the attacks of PSG. He didn’t give up, but thought he was still being refereed like at Real Madrid, being reprimanded on two occasions (minute 81 and minute 85), which earned him expulsion ”, the French newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ analyzed the next day.

Before signing for PSG, the camero’s performance was already alarming. Ramos appeared in five of 30 possible games for Real Madrid in 2021 due to injuries before signing for PSG. “We did not expect to be without Sergio Ramos for four or five months when we signed him,” recently admitted Leonardo, the French club’s sports director, who hopes to get him back for the second part of the course. We will see.