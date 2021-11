11/24/2021 at 06:30 CET



PSG central Sergio Ramos will be at the Etihad Stadium to face Manchester City and it is not ruled out that Pochetino gives him his first minutes.

Last week I was hoping to get on the list for play against Nantes. He has not had soleus discomfort for a long time and more than 6 months later he finally feels ready to reappear.