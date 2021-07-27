Spanish defender Sergio Ramos, one of Paris SG’s star signings for the new season, will not play the Champions Trophy (the French Super Cup) on Sunday due to a calf injury, his club announced on Tuesday.

The Andalusian center-back is “in a progressive recovery phase after an injury to the soleus of the left calf in which he suffered a contracture in training last weekend”, and his “return to training is scheduled for next week.” explained the club of the French capital in a statement.

French Cup winners PSG will face Ligue 1 champions Lille on Sunday in the traditional Champions Trophy in Tel-Aviv, Israel.

The former Real Madrid captain arrived at PSG on July 8, after having finished his contract in Spain. At 35, the four-time Champions League champion signed for two seasons.

For the same reason, he is not called up for this Tuesday’s friendly against Sevilla FC, like Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Marco Verratti or Ángel Di María, who are still on vacation or have just returned to training.

Ramos lived a last season in the white club weighed down by physical problems, missing no less than 30 games with his team and accumulating about 150 days off.

Ramos only played two league games in 2021 with a meniscus injury in January, after which he suffered a muscle injury to his left leg once he returned to competition in mid-March.

The Andalusian did not play again until the end of the season and was not called up for Euro 2020.

Ramos, who holds the record for matches with the ‘Roja’ (180), thus missed his first international competition since 2005.

The defender could also miss the first day of Ligue 1, with PSG moving to the court of the newly promoted Troyes on Saturday 7 August. So it could debut a week later in the Parc des Princes against Strasbourg.

ama-nb / jf / iga