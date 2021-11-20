Nov 19, 2021 at 7:12 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Sergio Ramos’ debut with him Paris Saint-Germain is delayed. Again, the Spanish defender will have to extend his wait to wear shorts in an official match with the Parisians. After a meeting with the PSG medical area, Mauricio Pochettino has agreed the precautionary measure to keep Ramos out of the call against Nantes. The entity does not want to take risks with the central defender, who accumulates two weeks of training with the group.

At a press conference, the Argentine coach has advanced a pending conversation with the doctors to assess the Andalusian’s options to debut this Saturday, November 20: “I have a meeting with the medical area to see if these players can be in the group. We have not decided yet, we will decide in an hour.”

Finally, after the meeting, Pochettino did not want to take a risk, advised by the PSG medical team. Ramos already has a medical discharge, but he still does not have the go-ahead to compete. The Sevillian has not played a match since May 5 and joins the casualties of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with gastroenteritis, Marquinhos, who has not trained normally this morning, and Neymar, who has returned injured from the international break with Brazil.