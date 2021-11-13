Formula One F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix – Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil – November 13, 2021 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during practice REUTERS / Ricardo Moraes

The Mexican Sergio Czech Perez ended in sixth position in seconds free practice corresponding to Brazilian Grand Prix of the Formula 1. The Mexican rider had a low-key in the last practice session prior to the sprint race to be held later. Fernando Alonso, from Alpine, took first place this morning.

Pérez posted a time of 1: 12.903 to place himself in sixth place. However, the tendency of the pilots, as well as of the direction of their teams, was to carry a easy pace. Even the times were much worse than those set in the first training sessions. In this session, the best mark was from the Spanish Alonso with 1: 11.238, while yesterday the best record was from Hamiton with 1: 09.050 on the stopwatch.

In second place, he was the team-mate of Czech on Red bull racing, Max verstappen, who was positioned with 1: 12.102. Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes followed with 1: 12.355. The rest of the first ten places were complemented by Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, Pérez, Antonio Giovinazzi, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and Kimi Raikkonen.

Formula One F1 – Brazilian Grand Prix – Jose Carlos Pace Circuit, Sao Paulo, Brazil – November 11, 2021 Red Bull’s Sergio Perez during the press conference FIA ​​/ Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. DO NOT RESALS. NO FILES

The session was marked by the controversy that arose around those who fight for the Drivers’ World Championship, that is, Hamilton and Verstappen. The focus was on the off-piste activity of the Autodromo José Carlos Pace, specifically in the activity of the FIA ​​executives in the case of the seven-time champion’s spoiler and in the action of the Dutchman to check and touch the rival car.

However, the authorities did not show any resolution until the activity ended. Through the official Formula 1 account it was announced that a penalty fee from 50 thousand euros to Verstappen for the acts committed. Upon Hamilton, the FIA ​​determined that the irregularities in its DRS warrant the disqualification of the sprint race which results in his starting from last place.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be the third event in the 2021 season to feature qualifying and a race at the sprint, the new model that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 have launched as tests, with the aim of making the days leading up to the race more attractive. It is then that the classification, usual on Saturdays, was carried out the day before.

Czech Pérez placed fourth in the standings so he will start from the second row of the paddock this afternoon. The sprint race will be run at 1:30 p.m. Central Mexico time.

KEEP READING:

The latest results of the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez in the Brazilian Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez’s self-criticism: “I’m not happy with my season, it has cost me the adaptation”

Checo Pérez and the reason why he could fight the Formula 1 championship in 2022