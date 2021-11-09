DiarioDeLaCiudad.mx .-Sergio “Checo” Pérez had a brilliant performance last Sunday, November 7. Thus, he became the first Mexican to get on the podium in the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Mexico City 2021.

Throughout the race, he made the 138,257 fans who gathered at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez vibrate to witness the third consecutive podium for the Mexican.

With a total of 371 thousand 779 attendees during the three days of event activities, adding to the 511 thousand 779 people who joined the Red Bull Show Run held in Paseo de la Reforma, this event is crowned as one of the most important.

Max verstappen, Pérez’s teammate, was crowned the only driver in history to win three times in Mexico, while Lewis hamilton closed second in the Mercedes-AMG.

For its part, Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri, the Ferraris of Charles Lecrerc and Carlos Sainz, Sebastian Vettel by Aston Martin, Kimi raikkonen from Alfa Romeo, Fernando Alonso by Alpine and Lando norris from McLaren, they were the top 10 places in that order.

Before his victory, the Mexican declared that “It’s amazing, all the people were cheering me on, in fact, I could hear them at last home. They have supported me a lot. I want us to enjoy it, we deserve to celebrate a lot, you are the best fans, not only today. “

The minute-by-minute race

The start was chaotic and defined the first part of the competition. Bottas and Hamilton started in front, but the Finn neglected his left side and Max Verstappen took the opportunity to pass him at Turn 1.

It was right in the Moisés Solana sector that Daniel Ricciardo It touched Bottas’s backside and gave him a spin. Valtteri and Daniel were able to reach the pits to change the damaged parts and put on hard tires, but they fell to the last positions.

Up front, Max managed to take a good advantage of Hamilton, while Checo Pérez clinched in third place.

Once the race was restarted, Max was able to detach himself from Hamilton and set the fastest lap, to build a good lead over the seven-time world champion.

At that point in the Mexico City Grand Prix there were no major changes, and it was until the pit stops, starting on lap 30, that history was written at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

With Hamilton and Verstappen making their stops, Checo Pérez stayed in the lead, becoming the first Mexican to lead at least one lap in the home Grand Prix, something that will go down in the books.

Pérez’s tires could not keep up, and the man from Guadalajara started to change tires on lap 40 of the 71 at the 4.3-kilometer track, with which he returned to the track in third, behind Verstappen, who regained the lead, and of Hamilton.

AUTODROMO HERMANOS RODRIGUEZ, MEXICO – NOVEMBER 07: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing, 3rd position, celebrates in Parc Ferme with his team during the Mexican GP at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday November 07, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images)

By lap 52, Pérez was already less than six seconds away, while Verstappen controlled the lead of the race. The Mexican provided one of his best races and each lap cut the distance with Hamilton, until he was within a second, on lap 61, just 10 from the end.

However, the wear of Pérez’s tires did not allow him to attack Hamilton, and in this way he finished in third place, making him the first Mexican to get on the podium in a top-flight race at the Autodromo Rodríguez brothers.

In addition to the Formula 1 contest, fans were able to enjoy Formula 4 Series races, La Pan American Race and the category Freightliner GTM with what a Sunday of speed and emotions was lived.

At the end of the podium celebration, more than 50 thousand spectators were able to enjoy a concert by the Dj kygo, who further lit the F1ESTA atmosphere at the capital racetrack, in what was Mexico’s return to Formula 1.

DZ