Sergio Peña’s Malmo scored his first point in the Champions League.

The Malmö from Sergio Pena was tied on the end by the Zenith on the Champions League and in this way he was left without the option of classifying the Europa League. The Peruvian started as a starter and was on the playing field until the 78th minute. The Swedish team will seek their first victory when they face Juventus in what will mean the last match of group H.

At 28 minutes, the midfielder Sören Rieks opened the scoring at the Eleda Stadion. The ‘celestial’ put together a wall within the large area and the Danish footballer finished off with the right. When he was about to finish the match and very close to getting his first three points in the Champions League, at 92 ′ the referee decreed a penalty with the help of the VAR. A defender from the Swedish cast hit striker Dzyuba with his hand. Yaroslav rakitskiy turned the dying draw.

The only possibility that Peña’s team could be placed third in the table and access the quota of Europa League it was winning. Since still achieving a feat of visit before Juventus and the Russians lose, it will not be enough to beat them in score. Currently they added one point, while Zenit has four. The problem is the goal difference, they have -12.

During the broadcast of the game for matchday 5, one of the Mexican rapporteurs had compliments for the ‘Inca’. “Another who walks around here and fell in love with that half of the Peruvian field in the Copa América is Sergio Peña”, were his words.

NEXT CHAMPIONS GAME

Those led by Jon Dahl Tomasson will close their participation in the maximum European competition facing Juventus in Turin. The duel is scheduled for December 8 at 12:45 (Peruvian time). ‘The Old Lady’ comes from falling 4 to 0 before Chelsea visiting. It should be noted that in the first leg, Malmö lost 3-0 to the Italian team with goals from Alex Sandro, Paulo dybala and Alvaro Morata. Peña was not considered for that match.

FOCUSED ON THE LOCAL LEAGUE

The situation of the Swedes in their local tournament is very different. They are currently first with 55 points and throughout the season they have only lost five times. In his next commitment he will face the Kalmar on Sunday, November 28 at 11:30 (Peruvian time).

‘Peñita’ has played 11 games so far , between the Swedish league and the Champions League. Most of the matches were from the opening whistle, only three times did he enter from the substitute bench. Unlike his position in the ‘blanquirroja’, in his club he plays a little more behind and collaborates with the exit from his area.

Sergio Peña had a great game for the leadership of the Swedish League.

