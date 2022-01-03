

Jan 02, 2022 at 21:40 CET



The forward of Barça, Sergi Martínez, is the last player in the Barça squad who has tested positive for coronavirus. The Rubí youth squad learned about his situation this Sunday after the tests carried out by the club on all the available players. “The player is in good health and isolated at home,” the club reported.

Barça announced that in addition to Sergi Martínez “Three other members of the Barça technical staff have also tested positive. We recall that the first Barça coach is also confined, Saras Jasikevicius and three other staff members.

With Sergi Martínez, the azulgrana team has six players confined for having tested positive although shortly he will be able to count on Pierre Oriola, the first of the six who tested positive and enters the final stretch of confinement.

Enough to play

The low of the eaves He would not have to jeopardize Barça’s next matches, especially the Euroleague, which they must play this Friday, against CSKA on Muscovite soil, as the team continues to have enough players according to the Euroleague regulations, but we will have to wait.

The Barca will continue to carry out tests in the coming days to detect more cases, if any and to confirm the players available for the match against CSKA and on Sunday, against BAXI Manresa, the two closest.