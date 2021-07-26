The change of format in the most important Apple events has not been exclusive so that they have reduced their quality. Therefore, it is possible that the company do not resume face-to-face keynotes until you guarantee the safety of everyone present. And everything indicates that it will not be this year. According to a new report shared by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Keynote presentation of the iPhone 13 in September will also be virtual.

Despite the start of the vaccination process around the world, last week Apple reported that it would delay his return to mandatory work in person by at least a month due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.. As expected, this is likely to have an impact on Apple’s plans for the iPhone 13 unveiling this fall as well.

September’s keynote will be virtual

Apple had originally said that all employees would have to return to the office for at least three days a week from September. However, in a memorandum last week, Apple said it would delay this requirement for at least a month. By the way in the latest issue of your newsletter Power OnGurman writes that if Apple had been able to move forward with its September timeline for returning to work in person, an iPhone 13 in-person event was possible. Now, the iPhone event is expected to go virtual again.

“If all Apple employees were back in the office as originally planned, and infection rates were low, it would be plausible to think that Apple would be preparing for its first in-person product event since 2019. Instead, wait. another promotional video on the Apple website and YouTube, plus a focus on online sales. “

<br>



Know more: Do you want to have a real “Apple house”? These are all the furniture seen in the last keynotes



On several occasions, Apple has stated that face-to-face work is essential in Cupertino. However, employees have pushed for teleworking to continue as part of the routine, even after the pandemic.