September expansion of indie hit Outer Wilds announced

Outer Wilds was one of the biggest surprises of the year 2019. After enjoying enormous success both in sales and critics, which won it numerous awards for Game of the Year, the space exploration title has carved out a veritable legion of fans. .

If you enjoyed this title as much as most people, you are in luck, as it has just been Indie hit Outer Wilds expansion announced for September, with the title Echoes of the Eye. The arrival of an expansion for the title had been suggested by the developers for some time, but until now it lacked an official announcement.

The expansion was announced during the last digital event of Annapurta Interactive, the distributor of Outer Wilds and many other low-budget titles. The developers have also commented that the expansion will be similar to the original game, or maybe even a little better if we play it without knowing too much about it.

Alex Beachum, Creative Director of Mobius Digital, has commented that Echoes of the Eye will link directly into the world and narrative of Outer Wilds, adding that «If you have played the original title, you are probably wondering how? And also, why? And those are very good questions ».

Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye will arrive on Xbox One, Ps4, Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 28. The expansion promises to give fans more of the gameplay and shocking setting of the award-winning original game.

