EFE / EPA / YONHAP



Seoul, Dec 10 (EFE) .- The Seoul stock market fell today and its main indicator, the Kospi, lost 0.64% and thus broke its positive streak of seven consecutive days on the rise due to fear of the effects of the new wave of covid-19 infections in South Korea.

The South Korean benchmark fell 19.34 points to 3,010.23 integers, while the Kosdaq technology index lost 11.3 points, or 1.1%, to 1,011.57 units.

Profit collection was the trend at the start, with foreign investors and retailers now being net sellers.

The volume of covid infections in South Korea, which today registered more than 7,000 cases for the third consecutive day, also prevented anyone from taking risks, waiting for the Government to activate tougher restrictions that undermine the recovery.

In turn, much of the stock was pending on the US inflation data in November published today and will be key to anticipating the monetary movements of the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

The largest-capitalization security in Seoul, tech giant Samsung Electronics, was down 1.66%, and the world’s second-largest memory chip maker, SK Hynix, lost 2.43%.

Naver, the company behind the main search engine in South Korea, lowered its value by 1.13%, and Kakao, operator of the main South Korean instant messaging application, closed in a table.

In the biopharmaceutical sector Samsung Biologics worsened 1.64% and its competitor Celltrion fell 1.42%.

In contrast, the largest vehicle manufacturer in the Asian country, Hyundai Motor, rose 0.24%.