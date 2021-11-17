In August of this year, Hellblade received an update for Xbox Series X and Series S that incorporated all kinds of graphical improvements. The most notorious was possibly ray tracing implementation for its reflections, in addition to faster loads – thanks to the better use of the SSDs of the next generation consoles – and a better optimized 60 FPS performance mode.

Now it is PC that receives its new version with graphical improvements, since today Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice receives an update that incorporates ray tracing, Nvidia DLSS, AMD FSR, and some other exclusive technologies in its version for computers.

Hellblade 2 could appear at the Game Awards 2021

In addition to everything mentioned in the previous paragraph, this new update of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for PC will incorporate ray tracing for shadows – unlike the console version, which only uses it for reflections -, which would allow the lighting and shading of the title appear even more realistic.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In addition, it is part of the catalog of Xbox Game Pass.