We have plenty of reasons to recommend that you play Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice if you haven’t already done so by now. Still, if you need an even bigger reason, you’ll be happy to hear that Ninja Theory’s award-winning work has received an update on PC focused on improving its graphics.

The same thing already happened on Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S this summer and now it is the turn of the version for computers with all kinds of visual enhancements usually. Additionally, ray-tracing technology has been implemented and now also supports Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD FSR technology.

Beyond all this, the occasion has also been used to add other quality of life improvements. For example, now you can choose a configuration for color blind, map the control knob completely, customize the subtitles, as well as choose any of the different chapters.

The update is completely free for all those who have a copy of Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice on Steam, GOG and through the Microsoft Store, as well as those who download the game on Xbox Game Pass. Without a doubt, a magnificent opportunity to relive Senua’s excellent adventure in order to open your mouth until one day Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II arrives.