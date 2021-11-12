In them, they discovered that there were links that allowed see beIN Sports content illegally, as well as there were numerous available movies . All this without permission of the owners of those copyrights. After discovering the illegal activity, in collaboration with eBay, which released the seller’s details, they organized a raid on the defendant’s accommodation. After the analysis they carried out with the online store, they discovered that it had sold 628 devices for a value of 96,000 euros .

Specifically, the detainee Fuaad Al-Saegh has been sentenced to two years in prison in the United Kingdom for selling devices preloaded with links on eBay that sold for figures between 175 and 292 euros. To check how the service operated, the researchers bought three preloaded devices, which were made available to the anti-piracy organization FACT for them to analyze.

The sale was made through two eBay profiles since at least 2016. The defendant went to court in August 2021, where he pleaded guilty to four crimes included in the Fraud Act 2006. For this reason, he has been sentenced to two years in jail, but it will not get to enter prison.

Identifying these pirates is getting easier

The income carried out by this activity is usually reinvested to make the operation larger. Therefore, the sooner it is cut, the less damage it will generate to the audiovisual industry. This case is one of the few that we have seen in recent years related to eBay, since normally the arrests are made of people who sell the links on their own websites outside of these online stores.

To advertise, these services usually make use of forums, YouTube channels or subreddits related to IPTV hacking. However, anti-piracy associations constantly monitor these channels, so that as soon as they see your name, they begin to investigate who is behind it. One of the most common research points is usually to know who hosts your website to request all the data they have, as well as what CDN they use. From there, they contact the network operator with their IP address, and normally they usually transfer the data via court order. With this, we see that IPTV has many risks.