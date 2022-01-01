Sensory Book for Babies: Features and Benefits

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

Books are part of childhood; They are the ones who accompany us in those precious moments with the family before going to sleep and those who transport children to fantastic and imaginary worlds. However, it is not necessary to wait for the little ones to learn to read so that they can enjoy its benefits. If your baby is at least six months old, a sensory book can become one of his favorite objects.

These books are smaller than usual and are made of various materials such as cardboard, felt or Eva rubber. In addition to images and text, they feature textures, sounds, lights, and other manipulative games that stimulate baby’s senses and learning. Do you want to know more about its benefits? Keep reading!

What is a sensory book?

The senses allow the baby to explore and know the environment around him. Through the stimuli and the information you receive through them, you can learn, discover and begin to function in the environment. For this reason, sensory books are an excellent pedagogical tool.

Also called “Quiet book” or “Soft book” in English, it is one of the essentials in every home with infants. It is available in several modalities, for example, the following:

Bath books that your little one can use in the bathtub.

The songs.

Those that allow you to explore different touches and textures.

Those that have manipulative elements such as velcro or buttons.

This object is inspired by the Montessori philosophy and its objective is to promote the learning and development of basic skills in children. For it, provides sensory experiences adapted to the infant’s age, capable of arousing your attention and curiosity.

A sensory book is a teaching tool that helps stimulate the baby’s senses.

The benefits of a sensory book for babies

These types of books provide a series of Benefits to child development. Although it is common to find them in most homes, many are not aware of their wide potential. Due to this, we show you some of its main advantages.

They stimulate the development of the senses

These books offer a varied and age-appropriate stimulation for the child. In this way, help regulate your attention and tolerate stimuli. This can be quite useful for children with difficulties such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who are hypo or hypersensitive to stimulation.

They promote fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination

By carrying the book and manipulating the interactive elements, the child develop manual skills, practices coordination and motor skills and improves muscle and skeletal movements.

They enhance curiosity and creativity

Thanks to the scenes, the characters and the texts manage to attract the attention of the little ones to stimulate their imagination and creativity.

They help to exercise memory and understanding of concepts

Children learn to relate words to objects, textures, sounds, and images, which positively affects memory. In addition, it facilitates the understanding of concepts, since they can experience them for themselves.

They help in the acquisition of language and literacy

A sensory book helps children expand their vocabulary and become familiar with letters and sounds.

They enhance the recognition of colors, shapes and sizes

By working with various senses, it promotes the learning of notions such as shapes, contours, colors and sizes. And it is that the children can touch and interact with elements of the book, instead of just observing them.

Different shapes, colors and textures make sensory books an avenue for children’s learning.

Encourage scientific thinking and problem solving

They are an excellent tool for little ones to explore and discover at their own pace. In this way, they can generate hypotheses and test them on their own. Thus, your scientific and problem-solving skills are developed. Even other skills are stimulated, such as the acquisition of mental schemas and the understanding of logical-mathematical concepts.

What should you keep in mind when choosing a sensory book?

As we have commented, there are many sensory books on the market, but also you can choose to make them at home. In any case, you have to take into account that they meet the following requirements:

Small and manageable size for the child depending on his age.

Thick blades and strong materials that allow to be manipulated without risks.

that allow to be manipulated without risks. Eye-catching artwork and attractive appearance. Pastel colors may be more suitable than bold colors for certain children who become overwhelmed by excessive stimulation.

They must have different shapes, textures and elements that stimulate different senses, like hearing, touch, sight or even smell.

like hearing, touch, sight or even smell. It is important that they have interactive elements with which the child can explore and learn. For example, rubber balls to crush, papers that make noise when wrinkled, velcro, zippers, buttons or clips.

Vivid images, simple texts and basic arguments that are easy for children to follow.

that are easy for children to follow. They must be adapted to the child’s age. For example, babies can enjoy crumpling colored paper, while preschoolers can learn the different tones of a musical instrument by pressing the keys.

Sensory book: a natural alternative in a technological world

For several years, technological devices have been occupying a relevant place when it comes to entertaining and educating the little ones. However, simpler alternatives, made with natural materials and designed for the child to be an active agent in their own learning, they are quite positive.

This is the case of the sensory book, a playful, didactic and versatile element that manages to capture the attention of children, while promoting their development at different levels. Opting for these types of toys is a good way to accompany their growth and respect their needs and stages.

In general, encourages a type of stimulation that becomes the primary avenue of learning. Go ahead and try them and even make your own creations.

