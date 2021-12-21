Safety has become an obsession for car manufacturers and sleep or breathalyzer detection systems are becoming more and more real. But the system developed by ACS Applied Electronic Materials can revolutionize technology.

Current sleep detection systems are based on cameras, which have limitations. Likewise, the Alcolock system will be mandatory exclusively for people transport vehicles.

But nevertheless, ACS Applied Electronic Materials is developing a system that is based on flexible and heat resistant piezoelectric foil sensors based on processed zinc oxide films, and which could popularize this type of ADAS system in the vehicle market.

A monitoring system could detect changes in vital signs or body posture, causing an autonomous car to find a safe place and then stop

These sensors are intended to be a solution for in-vehicle driver monitoring applications through the detection of temperature and pressure changes, thereby being able to determine if a driver is drowsy or has a sudden illness, signaling a future smart car to take action.

most of current sleepiness detection systems use a camera forward facing exterior to control lane position or sudden and exaggerated corrections. Others use an interior camera to check a driver’s face or eyes for signs of distraction.

But these camera-based systems, while useful, they have drawbacks. For example, an outdoor camera could be affected by external elements such as mud or rain, and an indoor camera could be less effective at night or in low visibility.

Loading tweet …

1470536531286888449

Scientists have previously explored the use of piezoelectric sensors, self-powered materials that accumulate an electrical charge in response to pressure, to monitor a driver’s posture, which changes when a person falls asleep, has a sudden health emergency, or is intoxicated.

However, existing piezoelectric sensors cannot withstand high temperatures, a requirement for electrical and electronic equipment in vehicles. Toshimi Nagase and his team have solved this problem with their piezoelectric foil sensors. flexible and heat resistant that can be integrated into the seat of a vehicle.

System built into the seat

After demonstrating that the sensor can discriminate changes in mechanical load, the team placed a sensor on the back of a chair. To the detect slight body movements from a seated person, the sensor allowed the researchers to calculate the person’s breathing and pulse rates. Two other sensors attached to the seat of a chair could detect when a person leaned to the left or right with the upper body, which could indicate drowsiness.

ADAS systems: what are they and what do we have in our cars Read news

The researchers say that, in the future, a monitoring system based on these sensors could detect changes in vital signs or body posture, which would cause an autonomous car to find a safe place and then stop.

The vehicle could also contact emergency medical care providers, depending on the situation. «To get to that point, the next step is to test piezoelectric sensors in a car, where vehicle movements and vibrations will contribute to background noise in measurements, ”says the team.