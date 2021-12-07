The German company specializing in Home technology Eve has just launched the third generation of its well-known Eve Room air quality sensor. Among all its features, the manufacturer now incorporates Thread connectivity to their devices.

This device allows to know the temperature, humidity and VOC levels of the environment, and is now available in Spain.

Eve Room, now compatible with Thread





The Eve Room made a good change between its first and second generation, incorporating an e-ink panel where you can see all the available information. However, when it comes to design, this new third generation is practically identical to its predecessor. Yes indeed, has a special addition: the incorporation of Thread as a wireless protocol.

With Thread, the devices of the IoT (Internet of things) can communicate with each other without the need for intermediary elements. It is a wireless protocol based on Mesh networks for WiFi connections. Several manufacturers incorporate this new standard, including Eve.

In addition to incorporating Thread, Eve continues to provide Room multiple sensors for temperature, humidity and concentration of volatile organic complexes (VOCs). In this way, we can find out the ideal time to ventilate the house through its air quality sensor.

Although it incorporates a panel where you can see all the measurements, it also we have the possibility to see the registry of these through its application for iOS devices such as iPhone and iPad. In addition, it is also compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, so we can create an intelligent ecosystem at home through the standard of the apple company.

From the manufacturer they ensure that the operation is purely local, so we will not have to worry about the security of our data in the cloud. What’s more, It also supports Bluetooth and has a range of up to six weeks according to Eve.

Price and availability

The new Eve Room can be obtained through the official website of the firm at a price of 99.95 euros. We can also find it on Amazon, along with other products from the manufacturer.

More information | Eve