With ‘Nest of vipers‘, his first film, Kim Yong-hoon is already on the agenda of all thriller fans, whether or not they are fans of the new Korean cinema. His adaptation of the Keisuke Sone novel is a vibrant, edgy and very funny old school thrillerVery much in the vein of that post-Tarantino wave of the late 90s.

Poor quality people

What would you do if you found an insulting amount of money in an abandoned bag? That is what ‘Nest of Vipers’ raises, an excellent thriller as funny as it is diabolical in which a handful of characters each worse off will scramble like mad dogs in search of that heavy briefcase full of money that seems cursed. An elegant curse back and forth.

A humble marriage in low economic hours, an immigration agent in debt to a dangerous moneylender, a young woman trapped in a violent marriage who has to work as an escort and her boss are just some of the protagonists of this irreverent deadly tangles tape who does not feel bad playing in the league of the most criminal Coen.

The mix of suspense, corrosive humor and cliffhangers lethal It is exemplary. Its episodic structure benefits from those constant twists and turns. Without reinventing the genre, just wanting to play with the codes and give them a spin (in that sense the Lucky Strike “spot” is magnificent), this nest of vipers is so balanced in its mix that it is difficult to assimilate that it is a first movie.





As a privileged student at a Korean film school that has been giving away genre jewelry for decades, Park Chan-wook’s influence on Yong-hoon’s work comes naturally to mind, especially his revenge trilogy. The advantage of these new beasts is that they never really strive for the same formality, although manages to offer a beautiful show through a delicious visual bet.

Without the need to transcend what titles as applauded as ‘Parasites’ have taken as a hallmark, there is here a breath of fresh air, without social comment, only fast-paced crime genre without pretenses. Characters move through a city of sin just for their own benefit in the quickest way possible. That frenzy plays in favor of the peculiar linear structure that enhances the film’s chaotic criminal universe.





The reigning dysfunction in this universe, and its ability to maintain narrative clarity in effect, is by far the greatest strength of this promising debut. ‘Nest of Vipers’ is a great old-school thriller, cooked with the best ingredients from each generational reinvention of the pulp and a high dose of black comedy. Coral, devilish, twisted and very funny, a film that is glad to be alive causing deaths among quirky characters. One of the greats of this cinematographic end of year.

‘Nest of Vipers’ hits theaters on December 3.