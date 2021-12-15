Sengoku Dynasty, An Open-World Feudal Japan Experience Coming To PC In 2022

Superkami Games debuts its first open world game Sengoku Dynasty, which explores Feudal Japan and will allow you to rise from a simple peasant to a legend.

In medieval Japan, ravaged by famine and war, you head to the legendary peasant kingdom to create a cozy new home for your daughter and secure your family’s legacy.

Become a legendary figure in the tumultuous Japanese-era world of warring states by following the path of a charismatic leader, skilled craftsman, famed warrior, or spiritual master.

Meet carefully developed NPCs, forge alliances and expand your influence by carrying out exciting and surprising missions. Trade, court, raise a family, create a community, manage villages… Be a leader!

Take on a variety of enemies and battle them with traditional Japanese melee and ranged weapons. And don’t forget to hunt for food!

Explore the valley to find natural wonders, pray at mystical shrines, and meditate in places of power. Make offerings to Japanese deities, get their blessings, and finally build your own spiritual structures.

VILLAGE CONSTRUCTION AND SURVIVAL

Build a beautiful village, transform it into a prosperous city and enjoy when new inhabitants populate your town. Found more cities and create a vibrant community throughout the valley.

Build a beautiful village, transform it into a prosperous city and enjoy when new inhabitants populate your town. Found more cities and create a vibrant community throughout the valley.

Live your life in the past of beautiful Japan, from peasant to leader, making your way through history.

Live your life in the past of beautiful Japan, from peasant to leader, making your way through history.

Build your legend alone or seek help to conquer a huge map that will make you forget about the passage of time.

Build your legend alone or seek help to conquer a huge map that will make you forget about the passage of time.

Choose your own style of play. Follow the captivating story that grabs you from the beginning, or explore an open world that lets you let your creativity run wild.

Choose your own style of play. Follow the captivating story that grabs you from the beginning, or explore an open world that lets you let your creativity run wild.

From ancient forests to snowy mountain peaks. From serene cherry groves to humid hot springs. The open world of Sengoku Dynasty is a real beauty. Many adventures, missions and surprises await you – get ready to discover them.

From ancient forests to snowy mountain peaks. From serene cherry groves to humid hot springs. The open world of Sengoku Dynasty is a real beauty. Many adventures, missions and surprises await you – get ready to discover them.

We have put a lot of effort into documenting ourselves for the game. Every part, from the tiniest stones to culture and politics, has to be historically correct. Just a few gaps in the information in Tokyo’s university libraries push us to the historical limits and test our creativity.

We have put a lot of effort into documenting ourselves for the game. Every part, from the tiniest stones to culture and politics, has to be historically correct. Just a few gaps in the information in Tokyo's university libraries push us to the historical limits and test our creativity.

Learn more about Japanese culture from the Middle Ages and experience fascinating traditions as part of history.

Learn more about Japanese culture from the Middle Ages and experience fascinating traditions as part of history.

Make tools, weapons, food and medicine, and cultivate the land. Work on special projects that will change the world.

Make tools, weapons, food and medicine, and cultivate the land. Work on special projects that will change the world.

Protect your village and your loved ones: study weapons, make your weapons and learn how to use them. From simple wooden spears, through specifically Japanese weapons and bows, to gunpowder …

Protect your village and your loved ones: study weapons, make your weapons and learn how to use them. From simple wooden spears, through specifically Japanese weapons and bows, to gunpowder …

Develop your villages, ensure their long-term existence and growth, and create a thriving dynasty for generations to come.

