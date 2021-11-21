DAKAR, 20 (DPA / EP)

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, closed his African tour in Senegal this Saturday with the promise of North American support for financial support for the Madiba Project, a vaccine factory in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.

The project is considered an extraordinary initiative for the African continent in the fight against pandemics, according to Blinken, who has also announced extensive US investments in infrastructure for the African country.

Blinken has also met with Senegalese President Macky Sall, and the two reaffirmed the partnership between their countries, according to a statement from the State Department.

Blinken and Sall discussed their priorities to end the coronavirus pandemic, rekindle inclusive economic growth, and strengthen democratic governance and respect for Human Rights in the region.

Likewise, the secretary of state also applauded Senegal’s leadership on a variety of issues in Africa and discussed deepening security cooperation as they work together to address the challenge of climate change, according to the statement.

During his tour of Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, Blinken has called for measures to strengthen democracy on the continent and spoke of a “critical moment” as the number of authoritarian states grows around the world.

In Kenya, Blinken called for an end to the bloody conflict in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, which was unleashing a serious humanitarian crisis.