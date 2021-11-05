Senators promised to create a legal framework to offer better working conditions to food delivery people through digital apps, as they commented that these people do not have social security, benefits or a basic salary.

During today’s session, Senator Miguel Ángel Mancera recalled that app food distributors yesterday held a demonstration in 56 countries to demand the recognition of their labor rights.

“These people who undoubtedly played a fundamental role during confinement due to the Covid pandemic, are employed in complicated conditions of job insecurity (…) I consider it urgent to respond to the call: to provide health services, safety conditions that dignify their work “Commented the PRD.

The former head of government of Mexico City recalled that according to the movement “Not a dealer less”, from March 2020 to date, 56 delivery men have died from road accidents, violence or assaults; In addition, he recalled that in the Senate there are several initiatives on the subject.

Meanwhile, Senator Patricia Mercado, from Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), commented that from the Commission of Metropolitan Zones of the Senate, the General Law of Mobility and Road Safety is already being built, in which a new mobility hierarchy is presented to prioritize those who move in non-motorized vehicles.

“We are already working on the latest agreements to have a General Law on Mobility and Road Safety. One of their main demands (of the distributors) is road safety, that public space be given priority to the most vulnerable, ”said Mercado.

In turn, the morenista Margarita Valdez urged to reform the Federal Labor Law and that of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to protect these people who work through apps, in order to give them social security.

“Approximately of these 500 thousand workers, one third are women, women with children, women who were unemployed in the pandemic and women who are students. Young men who contribute to this new range of employment their bicycle, their motorcycle, their protection, their backpack in which they carry and the platforms take a high percentage of the profits of this business, ”said Valdez.

