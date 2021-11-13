Martha Márquez Alvarado announced on Friday afternoon her resignation from the National Action Party membership (Photo: Twitter @ infoags)

The senator for Aguascalientes, Martha Marquez Alvarado, announced on Friday afternoon his resignation from the militancy of the National Action Party (PAN), after 18 years on the Blue and White bench.

“I present my resignation to 18 years in the National Action militancy; I resign to be part of the National Council, I resign to be a member of the Doctrine Commission of the National Council, I resign from the State Council of the National Action Party, and I will no longer belong to the parliamentary group in the Senate”He reported.

Through her social networks, the legislator accused in a video that the national leadership, headed by Marko Cortes, has opted for a “lukewarm” attitude to the crisis that the country is going through, in addition to doing nothing about the “corruption emanating from governments of National Action”.

He regretted that the people who “fought a lifetime” in the political institution, they cannot see the PAN in power; He explained that the leadership has allowed the null democracy within the party, as he assured, the party leader has favoritism “for friends.”

The senator accused that Marko Cortés has opted for a “lukewarm” attitude to the crisis that the country is going through (Photo: Twitter / @MarkoCortes)

“The national leadership of the PAN today allows there to be no democracy, citizens are not allowed to freely join the National Action, there is favoritism for the friends of the current president and the citizen is denied the right to join the PAN. (…) The pour was lost ”

The now expatriate pointed out that the party has lost its principles, since it does not defend the family, there are no clear positions on issues that arise for Mexicans much less are there leaders who force the national leadership to “correct the course.”

“The principles of National Action say that one should fight for a better Mexico, away from corruption, always respecting all people, in National Action there are honorable people, worthy of representing the PAN. (…) I cannot continue in National Action because I would be an accessory to the damage that today is being caused to the families of Aguascalientes ”, he added.

Márquez recalled that she has participated in the game since she was a child, so it “hurts” to be politically violent in her “second home” (Photo: Twitter / @ mmarquezags)

Márquez recalled that she has participated in the game since she was little, so “It hurts” to be politically violent in your “second home”, as well as not being defended when he suffered political violence in the state of Aguascalientes, “the only thing I have done is to defend the citizens,” he declared.

Finally, and without giving more details, the senator declared that she will continue to defend the inhabitants of her state and Mexicans, fighting against corruption and “the damage that some politicians do” to the state, “with less fear, with less violence, and with more freedom ”.

Shortly after, in an interview with the media, the senator reiterated her resignation from the membership of the Blue and White party, and through tears, He exhorted the PAN members not to remain silent any longer, “To raise our voice and not be a testimonial participation of a leadership that has lost its way, to rescue a country that is adrift”

The senator reiterated her resignation from the Blue and White party membership, and through tears, she urged the PAN members not to remain silent any longer (Photo: Twitter / @ mmarquezags)

“I suggest you, President, modify the statutes so that there is authentic democracy and order, as well as listen to the great leaders that National Action has.

