Jelurida, a Swiss blockchain software development company, will work together with Accenture, the global management consulting and professional services firm, in the development of the new project “Senator” which is based on blockchain.

This alliance was made known in the Blockchain Radio program of Radio Intereconomía after having won the public tender of Correos, the state company in charge of providing the postal service in Spain and, through bilateral agreements, the postal service in Andorra together with the French company La Poste.

Senator Goals

The alliance that gave rise to the launch and development of the new EU-funded project aims to develop governance schemes on user demand planning, transport planning, logistics, and city infrastructures, with the in order to optimally manage urban planning policies.

The selected network

This research and innovation project will use the Ardor blockchain platform, the chain of blocks that, according to those involved, fit perfectly with the technical requirements since the project needed a public platform with more than 1,000 nodes, multi-chain, the possibility of having permits and operating in a hybrid way, with proof of participation for guarantee low energy consumption, and be in line with Post and EU requirements.

In addition, the fact that this network has the ability to connect with other networks, should it be necessary in the future, was also important to select it, considering that it has already been implemented as a test of bridges that make interconnection with protocols of blockchain compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine.

Regarding the Ardor blockchain network, Kristina Kalcheva, Director of Jelurida Swiss SA mentioned that they were delighted that the Ardor network has been chosen for the blockchain implementation of Correos.

“We believe that its versatile features and scalable architecture will be key points that will determine the rapid and successful completion of the Senator project and we look forward to working with our new partners to demonstrate the full potential of our blockchain technology,” he commented.

