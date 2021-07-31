With 94 votes in favor, 14 against, the Senate ratified Roberto Salcedo Aquino as head of the Secretariat of Public Function (SFP), for which he protested.

The new head of the agency will have as its main task “the fight against corruption”, as stated by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the letter he sent to request the ratification of Salcedo Aquino.

In the document he mentions that it is essential that the public servant who heads the SFP has sufficient probity, capacity, experience and professionalism to perform the functions in the fight against corruption, for which he proposed Salcedo Aquino as head of this agency.

Salcedo Aquino served as Undersecretary of Control and Fight against Corruption from 2018 to 2021; He was a special Performance Auditor of the Superior Audit of the Federation from 2000 to 2018; Undersecretary of Urban Development and Housing from 1998 to 2000 and Director of Planning, Promotion and Technical Assistance of Banobras from 1995 to 1998.

✅ With 97 votes in favor, 14 against and 1 abstention, Roberto Salcedo Aquino, as head of the Ministry of Public Function, was ratified. pic.twitter.com/7rjRzg6N5M – Senate of Mexico (@senadomexicano) July 30, 2021

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

The new head of the SFP has also served as a member of the qualifying jury for the National Public Administration Award of the National Institute of Public Administration (INAP); He was director of the Diploma in Urban Administration of INAP, technical advisor of the National School of Professional Studies (ENEP) Acatlán of the UNAM and professor at the same institution, today the Faculty of Higher Studies (FES).

Salcedo Aquino was in charge of the SFP after the departure of Irma Eréndira Sandoval, who left the Secretariat after the scandals she led, such as being accused of acquiring, together with her husband, Professor John Ackerman, an estate in real estate for more than 60 million pesos in nine years, when both had a salary as researchers at UNAM. This amount is higher than what is reflected in your wealth declaration.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed