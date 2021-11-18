The Senate approved the General Circular Economy Law, which obliges recycling, regulates garbage collectors and promotes environmental care to comply with zero waste policies.

This law establishes that it seeks to promote efficiency in the use of products, services, materials, secondary raw materials, by-products through reuse, recycling and redesign, or any circular economy criterion, as well as energy recovery.

It also indicates that informal groups of people dedicated to pepena who work in any site of final disposal of urban solid waste in charge of the municipal governments or where what is collected by the municipal service is dumped, must be regularized by them. municipal institutions.

The foregoing, in order to improve their quality of life, increase the recovery rates of recyclable materials, improve the operation of final disposal sites and comply with the applicable Official Mexican Standards.

Read: With a gravel recycling plant in CDMX, they get money from under the stones

For this reason, municipal governments will be responsible for regularizing and integrating in an official register the people who carry out some activity of collection, sale, recycling and use of by-products with commercial value.

It is also mentioned that any natural or legal person whose activity is the manufacture, elaboration, manufacture, production and distribution of electrical and electronic devices in the national territory, which at the end of their useful life become waste, must comply with the Official Mexican Standards agree to present your management plan.

According to the International Telecommunications Union, around 50 million tons of electronic waste are disposed of in the world today, the equivalent in weight of all commercial aircraft manufactured to date.

It is also established that products or by-products that are not susceptible to reuse, repair, composting, recycling or reincorporation to value chains, may be used to transform into energy through recovery processes.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed