With the call to maintain its autonomy in relation to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the Senate elected Loretta Ortiz as a minister in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) after the forthcoming retirement of Minister Fernando Franco González Salas.

During her appearance as an applicant for the Court, Ortiz said that although progress has been made, the equal presence of women in the Judiciary is still pending task, despite the fact that, she said, the number of judges has increased in the last year. and magistrates.

“Strengthening parity within all the organs of the Judicial Power of the Federation, including the Court, is essential to strengthen the role of women and their full participation in all spheres of our society,” said the now minister, who was elected with 92 votes from the senators.

Before the vote, the PAN Kenia López warned that her bench will be attentive to the independence that the Supreme Court must have in relation to the Executive Power.

“We tell those who aspire and those in the Court to refrain from crossing the street to the National Palace, because the SCJN should not be subordinate to the President of the Republic,” said the PAN.

In turn, the emecist senator Noé Castañón stressed that one of the main responsibilities of who will remain in the SCJN is to guarantee the independence of the Judicial Power, for which he asked that whoever remains in the vacancy left by Minister Fernando Franco act with plurality and autonomy.

The PRI senator Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas trusted in the “republican sobriety” of whoever was elected as minister in the SCJN to honor their commitment to the Constitution.

The election was made through ballot voting, which is the filling out of a ballot that is deposited in a ballot box. Loretta Ortiz had 92 votes; Bernardo Bátiz, 8, and Eva Verónica de Gyvés, 9. There was one abstention and 4 invalid votes. In total, 114 votes were cast.

