The Senate of Mexico and WhatsApp share the concern for the safety of the members of the Upper House when using the private messaging platform, which has positioned itself as an important space for communication with citizens.

With this objective in mind, the workshop “How to protect yourself on WhatsApp: tools and functions to stay safe and use the application responsibly”. In two sessions, in which 60 attendees participated.

The workshop focused on the configuration and use of security and privacy tools available to all people who use WhatsApp, such as the possibility of registering two-step verification or configuring the profile photo of users to that cannot be seen by any contact, among other recommendations.

Paloma Szerman, WhatsApp public policy manager in Latin America, shared with the attendees the efforts that the application -owned by Meta, formerly Facebook- is constantly making to help prevent and combat its misuse, including actions of misinformation that may occur when using the platform.

“Security is in the DNA of WhatsApp, with end-to-end encryption, which ensures that none of the messages, photos or documents will be seen by someone who is not in the conversation. It is very important for us that users have the best knowledge of our tools in order to protect themselves and prevent fraud and scamsSzerman assured.

In the event that, unfortunately, the account of a WhatsApp user is compromised, it is recommended to contact the company’s service team; just send an email to [email protected], in Spanish, in which what happened is told in detail. The subject of the email must be “False / stolen account” and must contain the number that was compromised in international format (+52 …). Once the report is received, the company’s support team will respond to the request as soon as possible.

DZ