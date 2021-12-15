With 75 votes in favor, 12 against and 3 abstentions, the Senate approved to reform the Law of General Roads of Communication to sanction with up to 7 years in jail those who take booths and illegally charge toll services.

The reform to article 533 of said law establishes that the sanctions range from 3 months to 7 years in prison, with fines of 100 to 500 times the daily value of the Measurement and Update Unit, that is, from 8,962 to 44,810 pesos.

The sanction will also apply to those who interrupt the construction of said roads, who totally or partially interrupt, or deteriorate the other services that operate in the general communication routes.

Lee: Organized crime takes booths; there are losses of 4,121 million pesos: SCT

When presenting the opinion, the president of the Communications and Transportation Commission, Senator Lucía Meza Guzmán, said that it is necessary to stop these illegal practices that cause damage to the treasury.

In turn, Senator Xóchitl Gálvez commented that this reform does not seek to criminalize social protest, but rather to prevent it from profiting from such blockades, which cost the government millions of pesos.

In the opinion that was sent to the Executive Power, it indicates that only in 2020, due to the taking of booths, losses of 4.121 million pesos were recorded.

