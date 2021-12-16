Lung.mx .-Civil society organizations celebrated the unanimous decision of the Senate of the Republic to approve the reform to the General Law for Tobacco Control in material of smoke-free spaces and emissions and total prohibition of tobacco advertising.

This reform includes total ban on advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products, as well as the prohibition of smoking conventional and electronic cigarettes in any closed space with public access, workplaces and places of collective attendance. “This reform brings Mexico in line with the international standards established in the Framework Agreement for Tobacco Control in two fundamental policies to reduce the prevalence of consumption” he pointed Erick antonio ochoa, director of Salud Justa Mx.

“Social organizations celebrate this decision of the Senate of the Republic and recognize its value in not being influenced by the tobacco industry and its lobbyists. We hope that in the next few days the decree will be published in the Official Gazette of the Federation, a responsibility of the President of the Republic, whom we thank for closely following the process so that it does not derail. In addition, there is a period of 180 days that will correspond to lead the Ministry of Health for the necessary adjustments to the Regulation of the General Law for Tobacco Control. For the valuable public support that the Ministry of Health has always expressed, especially Dr. Hugo Lopez-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, we are confident that the regulation will be made in accordance with the decision of Congress“Added Antonio Ochoa.

The transnational power of the tobacco industry, which undermines decisions of national governments in favor of health and which buys the will of key actors to expand their markets and their profits, can only be faced through the patriotic, concerted and timely work of international agencies of health, upright public servants, national and international researchers from different disciplines, health experts and members of committed civil society organizations, said Juan Nunez Guadarrama, coordinator of the Coalition México Salud-Hable.

“Deployment of inclusive and concerted defense strategies against harassment by industry officials is one of the ways to follow, as demonstrated yesterday in the Senate of the Republic, whose members unanimously decided to end thirteen years of inaction. Legislative in defense of the health of Mexicans. Congratulations to Mexico and to Latin America and the Caribbean”, He concluded.

For his part, the senator Ernesto Perez Astorga, who led this initiative in the Senate and who thanked the organizations said in a video broadcast on social networks “Today I spoke on the platform not as a Senator but on behalf of parents of this country who are concerned about the vices that surround our children and adolescents, it fills me with emotion that we have unanimously managed to update what is not known. had been able for 13 years in the General Law for Tobacco Control, this is not only an achievement of the Chamber of Senators, it is an effort that began with civil society actors in the Chamber of Deputies and that the former deputy proudly promoted Carmen Medel, I am proud to work for the health of the families of Mexico”.

DZ