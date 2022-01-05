self-tests are the key to participate in the conferences

Before tech product launches, the biggest interest at the start of CES 2022 in Las Vegas is in kits for testing for covid-19 sold in pharmacies.

This is reported by the journalists who are covering the event in person.

Patricio Caruso, for example, sent by the Argentine TV channel All News, published an article in which he relates that the invitations of the companies to the conferences are accompanied by a box of rapid coronavirus tests, in tune with the approach that is being carried out in many countries to face the new wave of covid cases .

The Consumer Electronic Show It has been the largest buyer of kits, since it sent to its almost 50 thousand guests, exhibitors and attendees kits to self-monitor the presence of the virus and deliver accreditation to each conference.

It should be remembered that almost 50 companies and technology brands decided to absent themselves from the “physical” presentation due to fear of the advancement of the omicron variant in the United States.

The self-tests are a kind of “key” to be able to participate in the different conferences.

“We have sold everything between Thursday and Saturday, even to organizations that bought in large quantities,” publishes TN with information from CVS Pharmacy, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the United States.

In other large chains, such as Walgreens or Walmart Pharmacy, they offered the possibility of doing a PCR on the spot or even vaccinating against the virus to those interested, but they no longer had home antigen kits.

How much do coronavirus self-test kits cost at CES 2022?

According to those present in Las Vegas to be part of CES 2022, the largest consumer technology fair in the world, the cheapest kits can be purchased for US $ 9.99 and the most expensive, for US $ 38 .

The more expensive versions have included a software that analyzes the test and send a certificate (online document) with the result thanks to a connection with the patient’s smartphone.

In the United States, as in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and the rest of Latin America, a new wave of covid-19 is advancing. Although the virus is less lethal (vaccination is key to this), positive cases grow exponentially.

In Nevada, the state where Las Vegas is located, the population vaccinated with the two doses barely exceeds 55 percent and this worries those responsible for health. There are even 30 percent of people who do not have a dose in place.