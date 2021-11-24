There are celebrities who take advantage of their fame to create associations or applications that help others. Selena Gomez is an example of how use popularity in the best possible wayTherefore, together with her mother and her best friend, they have presented an initiative that will not leave anyone indifferent. With the aim of making mental problems, disorders and illnesses visible have presented “Wondermind”, a mental health platform that focuses on self-well-being, providing daily exercises that people can do to stay healthy.

“No matter how depressed or confused you are, we’ve been there too. So we’ve created a space to resolve it every day with honest conversations, physical tools, daily content, and a supportive community.” With this text, the website of this new platform welcomes us. Although at the moment there is not much information about it, this new platform will be accompanied by different podcasts that will deal with mental health issues with the presence of different expert opinions, first-person stories as well as the occasional anecdote.





Wondermind will create content to help build fitness and daily commitment, teach ways and concentration exercises, as well as share personal conversations with its users in order to accompany those who listen to them to help naturalize any feelings one may have.

Photos | Instagram @selenagomez, @officialwondermind