Selena Gomez faced a fan who accused her of drinking excessively, but the artist did not sit idly by!

It was in 2015 when Selena Gomez She was diagnosed with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks different parts of the body, including the heart, kidneys, brain, blood vessels, skin, and joints. For this reason, the health of the interpreter of Wolves It got so bad that she even had a kidney transplant in 2017.

It was her friend, Francia Raisa, who decided to donate one of her kidneys to Selena to save her life, as she was in serious condition. Now that she has recovered, the Selenators are angry with the artist for “not taking care of herself”, as they are against drinking alcoholic beverages due to her transplant.

They criticize Selena for drinking alcohol after her kidney transplant, and so she defends herself!

The new controversy began when Selena posted a TikTok video with Dr. Dawn Bantel, in which they discussed what it means to be a “heavy” alcohol drinker.

“The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) define binge drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men and eight or more drinks a week for women,” explained the doctor. Jokingly, Selena started biting her nails and said “Oh”, feigning nervousness, as if she was consuming alcohol in excess.

Outraged, one fan commented as follows:

“So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you keep drinking excessively. Damn Selena ”. The comment blew up the actress, who responded with the following:

“It was a joke, imbe ***.”

Selena Gomez responded to the rumors in her latest TikTok. pic.twitter.com/DTnyGTwncL – Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) November 30, 2021

What do you think of the accusations against Selena?

