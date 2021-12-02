Designing a workout for a muscle group is not about performing a random list of exercises and assigning it a number of sets and repetitions. It may be obvious to you, but I’ve seen routines like this.

When designing a workout, several aspects such as the origin and insertion of the muscle, the orientation of its fibers or the functions it performs must be taken into account. So in this article We are going to explain what you must take into account to correctly select your exercises for the dorsal.

How is our back anatomically?





The anatomy of the latissimus dorsi is simple, although it has the particularity that it originates in numerous points of the spine among others, so it does not have a single point of origin, but several. Rather, it has a single insertion point.

Thus, it originates from the T7-T12 spinous processes, iliac crest, thoracolumbar fascia, and IX-XII ribs. Instead, it inserts into the humerus.

Its main functions are as follows:

Shoulder adduction

Shoulder extension

Internal rotation of the shoulder

Breathing

Of these four, the first two will be the most relevant and will be the ones that determine roughly the exercises that we will perform.

What do we have to take into account to choose our exercises for the dorsal?

If we take into account the actions that we have discussed a little above, some of the key exercises to train our back would be the rowing and pulling variants including chin-ups and pullovers.

Some of the best rowing variations are the barbell row, Pendlay row, Pointed or T row, Meadows row, seals bar or dumbbell row, low pulley row, high pulley row, high pulley row dumbbell, one-sided pulley row …

On the other hand, in terms of exercises in the category of pulls we have the pulls themselves, the pull-ups, the unilateral pulls or the pulldown machines, that is, those that have a more vertical traction pattern and therefore emphasize very well shoulder extension function.

Within the two large groups of exercises, rows and pulls, the former provoke greater activation of the fibers of the dorsal bone closest to their points of origin, that is, closer to the spine.

On the other hand, the pulls would place more emphasis on the fibers of the external face of the dorsal.

In this way we could say that in general terms the rowing can be done with the focus of working on the thickness and density of the dorsal and the pulls on the amplitude.

However, and even having said all of the above, there is a whole range of options when choosing the types of grip in these exercises, at least in the rows and pulls.

On the one hand we can make narrow, medium or wide grips and on the other hand we can make supine, neutral and prone grips.

On this issue the evidence is clear: there is a superiority of the prone grip, that is, from the grip with the palms down vs. supine grip and wide and medium grips vs. narrow grips. By medium grip we understand those grips slightly greater than the width between shoulder and shoulder. The wide grips would be twice this width between shoulder and shoulder.

Finally, we still have one last question: pulls or pull-ups?

Regarding this, with pull-ups we have the possibility of lifting greater loads, but at the cost of reducing our focus on the dorsal muscle since the work on this muscle is blurred when others get involved in the movement.

On the other hand, the pulls would allow us a more concentrated work and could be ideal for high repetition series.

Thus, a very good work protocol is to include, on the one hand, weighted chin-ups through low-repetition sets and pull-ups through high-repetition sets. It can be done perfectly the other way around, but as we have proposed it works especially well.

Images | iStock

Videos | Train with Sergio Peinado, Pablo Pizzurno, Ninolift