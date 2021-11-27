When it comes to designing a workout for a muscle group, it is not enough to select a few random exercises that we know work that muscle group and assign them a series and a few repetitions.

When coaches design a training session, we take into account aspects such as anatomical characteristics of that muscle, where it originates, where it is inserted, if it has a function on one joint or on two or even the orientation of its fibers muscular.

All these things make a difference when designing a good workout, so in this article We are going to explain what you must take into account to correctly select your exercises for biceps.

How is our biceps anatomically?





The biceps originates from the shoulder where there are two heads:

The short head originates from the coracoid process by a common tendon with the coracobrachialis muscle. The long head originates from the supraglenoid tuberosity of the scapula.

Both heads are inserted by a common tendon on the bicipital tuberosity of the radius.

Regarding their functions, they can be summarized as flex the elbow and supinate the forearm although it also acts as a synergist in shoulder flexion (raising the arm forward).

What do we have to take into account when choosing our exercises for biceps?

First of all we need exercises that involve flexing the elbow when the shoulder is extended, that is, when the elbows are behind our trunk.

This type of movement primarily stimulate the long head of the biceps Because when slightly extending the shoulder it is more stretched.

Within this category of exercises we would have, for example, the drag curl on a pulley or multipower or simply an incline bench bicep curl.

Drag curl on pulley

Incline Bench Bicep Curl

Secondly, what we need are exercises that develop an elbow flexion with the shoulder slightly flexed, that is, with the elbows slightly ahead of the torso.

These exercises they further stimulate the short head of the biceps. Some examples would be the spider curl, the preacher bench curl, the concentrated curl, or the arm blaster curl (a device that fits around the neck and shoulders to isolate the biceps).

Spider curl

Arm blaster curl

Additional tips





With the previous classification in two categories we already have the most important information that we should know, now there are a couple of additional tips that we can take into account:

When doing dumbbell curls, it may be a good idea to start with the wrist prone. and finish the movement in supination, that is, directing the palm of the hand towards us . With this we emphasize the short head.

. With this we emphasize the short head. For the long head, we should also choose exercises that pose the greatest difficulty in the first 90 degrees of the movement.

In Vitónica | Get a strong and fit core with these five exercises to work the oblique abs

In Vitónica | Five exercises that you cannot miss to get strong glutes

Images | iStock

Videos | Nikkiey Stott, Eli Schmidt, Live Lean TV Daily Exercises, Joshua David Taubes