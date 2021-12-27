Amazon has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Covid-19 pandemic, which triggered e-commerce by 81% in Mexico; however, it is currently suffering from rising costs resulting from problems in the global freight and shipping supply chain.

“We have done enough to create synergies with global carriers to ensure that we can bring the products that customers need through our import channels and also strategies with local suppliers and vendors to have the products in demand,” explained Jesús Elizondo, regional director of Amazon Mexico Operations in an interview for Forbes Mexico.

Bottlenecks in supply chains: the stone in the shoes of companies in Mexico

During the first nine months of 2021, Amazon’s net profit has grown 35%, although online sales during its third quarter slowed and only advanced 3% due to an increase in shipping costs.

Amazon fulfillment center. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

However, the manager assured that the Good End commercial campaign, which runs from November 10 to 16, will allow them to offer the 50 million products found in the Amazon catalog, of which 20 million are eligible for Amazon. Prime that guarantee next day delivery.

Currently the e-commerce giant has distribution centers in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mérida, Hermosillo and Tijuana, with which it covers 55 locations that receive their packages the next day.

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

In order to supply the national demand for the Good End, the company hired 4,000 temporary employees to make deliveries throughout the country.

“We have 6,000 base employees and for this peak season we are hiring 4,000 temporary employees, this emphasizes this last part of the year. Approximately 40% of our sales occur in the last quarter of the yearElizondo added.

In 2021 alone, the company has continued its expansion in the country by opening four shipping centers that generated 2,500 jobs.

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

“We are a technology company and we have put resources, both people and technology, to know and forecast the products that our customers are looking to buy in this last part of the year and we achieved the sourcing to have these products available to customers in the various channels we have, “he added.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent 60% of total Amazon salesTherefore, the manager assured that in recent months they have focused on increasing container unloading products by 50%, in order to streamline the speed of this process and have the products to be shipped available.

Among the preferred products of Mexican consumers during the Good End are electronics, clothing, accessories and household products, which will register discounts of 25 to 30%.

Amazon fulfillment center. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

“If we want to be that company more focused and focused on the client we have the responsibility to continue investing in our infrastructure to be able to make deliveries much faster in addition to having a better selection of products for them ”, added Elizondo.

So far, Amazon has invested $ 100 million globally and in Mexico 19,000 million pesos in infrastructure, impacting 3,000 million pesos in GDP, with 10 shipping centers, which stand out in Yucatán, Sonora, Edomex, Nuevo León and Jalisco.

“Amazon is for everyone because we have different payment methods, credit card, debit, we have Amazon Cash and in November we are starting payments with vouchers, which positions us very well to reiterate that Amazon is for everyone,” concluded the manager.

Marisa Vaño, operations communications leader, Gabriela Castillo, public relations manager and Jesús Elizondo, regional director of Amazon Mexico Operations at the Amazon Fulfillment Center. Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce

Photo: © Fernando Luna Arce.

* This note was originally published on November 10, 2021.

