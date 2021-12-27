Large solar energy projects in Mexico have experienced a brake in recent years, but on the other side of the coin, small-scale (distributed generation) continue to grow at an accelerated pace, which represents an energy independence not as a country, but as people or small businesses.

“The market is there and will continue to grow, there is a reality beyond the political will of the government in turn, (…) not only in Mexico, but also worldwide. The use of renewable energies and specifically solar is an issue that has been advancing, “he says in an interview with Forbes Mexico, Daniel García, president of Mexican Manufacturers in Renewable Energies AC (Famerac).

In solar energy, he explains, there are two aspects: photovoltaic technology that has had a very great boom with large parks that can be installed to supply energy to large populations, as well as distributed generation through panels on the roofs of the households.

But there is also another very large sector in the country: solar thermal energy, that is, the use of solar energy to heat water and fluids.

“The market for solar heaters in Mexico it is one of the largest in the world, we are the country number 9 in annual installation. We have a significant penetration of this technology, where around 2 million homes already have one ”, says the president of Famerac.

Although this number may sound like a lot, those 2 million homes barely represent 7% of the houses in the country, so there is still enormous potential in the industry.

“In what is the distributed generation section, that is, everything that has to do with self-consumption, as it is beyond good and evil and what do I mean by this? That it does not depend on public policy ”, he reiterates.

The demand for the installation of photovoltaic panels and solar water heaters in homes and small businesses has not stopped; on the contrary, demand has increased and growth of more than 2 digits has been registered in the last 5 years, including 2020 with everything and a pandemic.

“The greatest enemy to overcome much beyond the fact that today we are going through a pandemic and a series of economic problems derived from it, it is clear that the greatest challenge that humanity has has to do with climate change and from there comes the approach to forms of energy that are friendlier to the environment, cleaner and greener, such as renewable energies ”, he stated.

The president of Famerac highlights that Mexico “sadly” is the country that consumes the most LP gas per capita, and having technologies such as photovoltaic or solar thermal would make us depend less on an energy whose cost is not in our hands, since this is It moves with international prices, besides that we are clearly exporters.

“Sometimes I think that public policy issues are not just bad will, in many cases it is ignorance of the issue, that is, not being clear about the options we have; in Mexico we are leaders in the manufacture of solar heaters, our industry is larger than that of the United States, (…) Sometimes the politicians on duty may not have enough knowledge to be able to focus on solutions ”, says Daniel García.

Finally, he refers that with respect to the brake on large-scale solar energy projects, the industry understands that there is a reorganization, with new rules and that it must work in a different way, but without a doubt renewables can also play an important role in the recovery economy of the country.

* This note was originally published on September 6, 2021.

