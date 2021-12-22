Selection 2021 | Remodeling and lightning rods, this is how the INE has used resources from a special fund

Remodeling of buildings, reports on the structure of buildings, works to install lightning rods were some of the works that were carried out with a special fund for the infrastructure of the National Electoral Institute (INE), one of which Morena asks to be used to finance the consultation revocation of mandate of 2022.

According to documents held by Forbes Mexico, of the Fund for the Compliance of the Real Estate Infrastructure Program and for Citizen Attention and Improvement of Modules, 13 million 540,759 pesos have been disbursed in various works so far this year.

For example, a total of 1 million 901,523.82 pesos was paid to the company Gavil Ingenería SA de CV for the implementation of the lightning rod system and grounding in the buildings that comprise the INE’s Tlalpan Complex.

The works were carried out from August 16 to October 16 of this year and the person in charge of managing the fulfillment of the contract was the architect Juan Carlos Simón Celio.

To these works are added an expense of the INE for 1.04 million pesos to remodel the Tlalpan Complex of the INE, located in Tlalpan 100, south of Mexico City.

The works were also carried out by Gavil Ingeniería from May 10 to July 8, 2021.

Another expense that was made with this fund was the evaluation and structural opinion of the Acoxpa 436 building to obtain a certificate of structural safety and the approval of habitability and operation.

For this, the INE paid 2.3 million pesos to the Maye’s Zúñiga company and the works are still being carried out, since the contract mentions that the period for the execution of the services is from September 21, 2021 to January 18, 2022 .

This 8-level property in 2009 was the subject of accusations, as it was bought amid financial irregularities. In 2017, the 400 employees who worked there were evacuated, as it was affected by the 2017 earthquake.

Therefore, in 2018, through the infrastructure fund, 48 million 57 thousand pesos were spent on a topographic study for the nucleus of elevators, collapses and leveling of each of the mezzanines of said building located in Coapa.

They also paid 4 million 556,773 pesos for the renovation of the toilets, waterproofing of the roof, replacement of floors in the mezzanine area of ​​this property. The company in charge was Constructar SA de CV and the works were carried out from December 3 to May 2, 2019.

To this are added the work carried out by the company Constructora Kia SA de CV, which was in charge of the management and processing of permits before the authority to carry out the work at height on the facades of this building, for which they charged 13 million 88 A thousand pesos.

Yesterday the INE pointed out that they have three special trusts, but the resources of these cannot be used for the consultation of revocation of mandate, as proposed by the deputies of Morena and the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

The electoral body explained that the three funds have a balance of 1,353.09 million pesos, of which only 626.15 million are available, but these can only be used for three purposes: labor liabilities, real estate infrastructure and improvement of citizen service modules.

* This note was originally published on November 12, 2021.

