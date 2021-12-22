Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) faces large losses on several fronts, although the financial aspect is what stands out, it is not all, since the decline due to different thefts does not stop. The current administration has identified the theft of assets with a value of 9.5 million pesos from warehouses that supply its subsidiary productive companies.

Between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, 19 acts of theft were carried out in various warehouses, although the stolen goods are not specified, according to an internal Pemex audit reviewed by Forbes Mexico.

In December 2019, the Management and Control of Consumer Goods Warehouses of the national oil company requested the audit services for the verification of the warehouses.

In the finding, it is detailed that the Altamira, Tamaulipas warehouse saw the largest amount of the stolen with 3.6 million pesos, equivalent to 37.6% of the total. However, of the six acts of theft that occurred in this, there is one dated March 9 in which the value of the stolen materials is not quantified.

In second place, in the amount stolen, is the warehouse of the Gas Nuevo Pemex Processing Center that supplies its subsidiary Transformación Industrial with a value of 3.4 million pesos, representing 36.3%, that is, 74% are concentrated in these two facilities. of the total.

To a lesser extent, there is the Reforma Production Asset warehouse with 2.1 million pesos of stolen goods, in the Tlaxcala Pipeline Sector it is 266,283 pesos and in the City of Pemex only 116,865 pesos.

However, the document specifies that the 9.5 million is a preliminary figure, since the health contingency due to Covid-19 limited physical inspections and material counts.

The audit indicates that in the theft of these materials in the warehouses there is no notification and follow-up of the incidents, and no errors are identified or that there is a format that contains at least a statement of the facts and a description of the people who committed the illicit.

He adds that there are deficiencies in the records and in the integration of information on the amounts and quantities of stolen materials, there are no standardized formats previously established for the notification of an incident, as well as the lack of a protocol.

“The actions to be taken when there is a robbery incident (during and after) have not been set, in terms of processing the crime scene, since each warehouse operates with different protocols, some in accordance with the recommendation of the immediate boss. in turn or in compliance with an instruction, without being established in the operational regulatory framework ”, refers the internal audit.

And it is not all, the list of deficiencies indicated is long, because it also says that a deadline is not established for the physical count of materials after their theft is presented and that preventive and corrective action is not taken beforehand.

All mitigation measures are applied once the theft has been committed, which include: repair of lighting fixtures, window protection, weed cutting, tree pruning, video surveillance cameras, increased patrols, presence of armed personnel, among others. .

The lack of these conditions in the warehouses encourages thefts to occur continuously, “of up to two days in a row or more days apart in the same month, some using the same entry from the previous theft,” the document warns .

