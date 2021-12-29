Selection 2021 | Oil sector: CRE carries 121 verifications and 22 complaints to the FGR

As of July of this year, several private entrepreneurs dedicated to the storage, distribution and transportation of petroleum products have indicated that the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), in coordination with other authorities, have carried out verifications of facilities and vehicles and after these they have been closed or immobilized.

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has declared a fight against fuel smuggling, what he has called “fiscal huachicoleo”.

CRE data indicate that During the third quarter of the year, the regulatory body carried out 121 extraordinary verifications in attention to complaints, complaints or reported breaches.

In line with this, the CRE chaired by Leopoldo Melchi has already submitted 22 complaints to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), headed by Alejandro Gertz Manero.

“The CRE, in compliance with its powers, performs extraordinary verifications in coordination with various government authorities, with the protection of the National Guard and the Secretariat of National Defense ”, points out the report of the energy sector regulator.

Do not miss: They accuse the government’s position against private companies in the oil sector; IP stops plans

He added that it is part of a permanent strategy that allows to identify activities of the permit holders of oil companies that do not have the authorization correspondent or who perform irregular activities that affect end users.

Verification results

Of the 121 verifications reported by the CRE during the July-September 2021 period, there are five states where half is concentrated of these: Jalisco, with 17; Hidalgo and Mexico City, with 14 each; State of Mexico, with 12, and Veracruz, with 10.

While below the 10 reviews are Coahuila, Chihuahua, Durango, Guanajuato, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Sinaloa, Sonora, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

Also read: Government enlists an ‘ambitious’ plan to combat fiscal huachicoleo: CRE

The petroleum products that were immobilized in that period total more than 135 million liters, which include gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and LP gas.

Gasolines represent the most immobilized product, with 68 million 804,120 liters, then diesel with 52 million 540,813 liters.

Regarding the immobilized vehicles, a total of 651 units; most are tank cars, 570 in total.

Raise your voice

A few days ago, several business organizations asked the CRE to stop those indiscriminate reviews, because they are causing a lot of uncertainty in the oil market due to the closure of storage terminals and requests for permits to carriers that are not legally applicable.

Some US politicians have also sent letters to the Biden government expressing their concern about the harassment that companies are suffering with these reviews by the Mexican administration, since they believe that the National Guard is being used to intimidate them.

However, the government has already warned of this strategy to combat fiscal waste, which according to the head of the Tax Administration Service (SAT), Raquel Buenrostro: of every 3 liters of gasoline and diesel sold in Mexico, one is smuggled.

Last November, the commissioner of the CRE Guillermo Pineda Bernal told gasolineros that a very ambitious program is being carried out, where many authorities are involved to verify the fiscal huachicoleo, where national and foreign companies are participating.

We recommend: Businessmen demand that CRE eliminate uncertainty in the fuel market

Nahle defends acting of the CRE

Why does the CRE do private terminal verifications and request permits from trucks? LSecretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, responded to this questioning before last December 6 in his appearance before senators.

“We have come across a lot of contraband product, with differences in volumes between those who register in the SAT, what they sell at gas stations and what they report to the CRE of sales volumes, to begin with, ”Nahle answered.

Also he said, there are facilities where it is being stored outside the norm Without permits and without meeting the specifications, they transfer, even in places where the National Agency for Industrial Safety and Environmental Protection (ASEA) does not have them authorized.

“A little while ago we had a very strong unfortunate accident in front of Cadereyta due to a transfer, so we did put order,” he recalled.

Regarding trucks, he pointed out that there is a world of pipes and trucks named after people or service providers who don’t even have a permit.

“‘Let’s see this, you, what permission do you have from the CRE, how are you transporting it and how are you moving and where is the product coming from, (…) from which refinery, from which ship or from which storage terminal?’ . That is why we put order and it is not easy because there are many, but progress is being made day by day, ”explained the person in charge of Mexico’s energy policy.

* This note was originally published on December 9, 2021.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed